Mannequin Pussy Share Romy & Michele-Inspired Video for "Perfect"

Philadelphia trio Mannequin Pussy fully lean into their punk side with their noisy new track “Perfect.” The song is the second released so far off their forthcoming EP Perfect, arriving May 21 via Epitaph. Perfect is the band’s first release since 2019’s Patience, which was one of Paste’s favorite punk albums of the year.

“Perfect” arrives alongside another video directed by frontwoman Missy, who also directed the video for previous single “Control.” Her latest creation is a joyful tribute to Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion whose boisterous camp adds even more energy to the thrashing new song. The fast-paced track is framed by some hilarious and perfectly snobby conversations between the band’s “classmates” as they smugly hold their pregnant bellies, adding even more joy to the idea that the band is tearing the whole thing down with their heavy guitars and screaming vocals.

You can watch the video for “Perfect” below .