Maple Glider Shares New Song, "Baby Tiger"

Melbourne’s Maple Glider has shared “Baby Tiger,” the newest single off her forthcoming debut To Enjoy is the Only Thing, out June 25 via Partisan Records. Maple Glider is the project of Tori Zietsch (pronounced like “peach”), and the breathtaking debut explores her upbringing in a religious household, falling in love, and traveling.

“Baby Tiger” is a minimalistic, yet lush track that showcases Zietsch’s chilling voice over pronounced guitar plucks and a tender piano. The similarly comforting music video features her roommate’s cat Coriander, and showcases the loving relationship between the two through grainy VHS-like footage.

Of the track, Zietsch says in a statement:

“Baby Tiger” was written soon after I’d returned home from Brighton. I was really struggling with my mental health, but I was going out and kind of using dating as a distraction from dealing with it. It never really worked. I’d just end up feeling worse when I was alone. Coriander hates closed doors. She’ll always want to know what you’re doing on the other side. It kind of became comforting to hear her scratch at my door. It was something that felt constant and unwavering and regular at a time when I was a bit vacant. Her energy made me feel lighter. I’m very detached from the “man” I address in the song, but I beg for him to comfort me. Though I am feeling unwell, I am pretty certain that it is temporary. I know that “I’ll come back to me soon.” My housemate says she sees this as a kind of happy song because it features Coriander, and I really love that perspective, because even though I was in a bad place when I wrote it, there is an element of hopefulness.

