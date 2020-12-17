Watch Marcus King Perform "Wildflowers & Wine" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

On Wednesday (Nov. 16), Marcus King appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform “Wildflowers & Wine,” a track from his solo debut, El Dorado. King was supported by a full band, including singer/songwriter Maggie Rose.

El Dorado, produced by The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach, was recently nominated for a 2021 Grammy under the category of Best Americana Album. You can read Paste’s interview with King, in which he talks about the therapy of music and his latest album, right here. Prior to his solo career, King was releasing music with The Marcus King Band.

Watch King perform “Wildflowers & Wine” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below and hear The Marcus King Band’s full 2019 Paste Studio session further down.