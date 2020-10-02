Maren Morris Shares Video for New Song "Better Than We Found It"

Maren Morris is back with a new song called “Better Than We Found It,” along with a music video directed by Gabrielle Woodland.

“Better Than We Made It” is a thoughtful commentary in which Morris tries to make sense of the current state of the world through the lyrics (“Can I live with the side that I chose to be on?” she sings). The song’s music video features people across Nashville, including DREAM Act recipients and those whose family members were killed by police.

“I wanted to write something to address exactly how I feel right now, and this came together pretty quickly,” Morris said in a statement. “It’s a protest song – it’s the most American thing to protest and protest songs have been so embedded in American culture: Bob Dylan, Nina Simone. I think the world right now is sort of in a perpetual mourning period and I wanted to have a song that had weight but also had hope. I still have hope for this country and for the future of it, and as a new mother I wanted to promise my son that I’m going to do everything in my power to leave this world better than the one I came into and the one I see right now.”

Portions of the proceeds from Morris’ song will be donated to the non-profit Black Women’s Health Imperative.

Watch the music video for Maren Morris’ new song “Better Than We Found It” below. Read Paste’s review of her latest album GIRL here.