Margo Price Announces Freeing New Album Strays

With a new single “Change of Heart” that turns from simmering to searing, country artist Margo Price has announced her new album, Strays, produced by Price and Jonathan Wilson (Angel Olsen, Father John Misty). You can already feel its energy straining to break free in this latest track—it is fiercely independent, with Price singing, “I never loved you, and I always will.” Small vocal alterations give the track a slightly trippy edge, unexpected for a country tune, but well integrated. It is the second release (after August’s “Been to the Mountain”) off a record that is all about fiercely confronting the things that terrify at the back of the mind.

The new album, out Jan. 13, 2023, on Loma Vista Recordings, and written on the heels of Price’s quitting drinking, came from the artist getting honest with herself about the tough stuff. In the lyrics, she touches on everything from the body, to self-image, to freedomf, and there is a delight in Price embracing the animal inside of her. The record, covering ground from rock to psychedelic country and pop, features Sharon Van Etten and Lucius on backing vocals, and Mike Campbell on guitar. Her band, The Pricetags, digs in with her—altogether, this is her most collaborative album yet.

Price is not afraid to break through new boundaries with this LP, as she comments:

I feel this urgency to keep moving, keep creating. You get stuck in the same patterns of thinking, the same loops of addiction. But there comes a point where you just have to say, “I’m going to be here, I’m going to enjoy it, and I’m not going to put so much stock into checking the boxes for everyone else.” I feel more mature in the way that I write now, I’m on more than just a search for large crowds and accolades. I’m trying to find what my soul needs.

There’s not a lot that can stop someone who has already gone through so much. Out on Oct. 4 is her new memoir Maybe We’ll Make It, detailing her harrowing but incredible life story.

Below, find “Change of Heart” (and Price’s 2015 Daytrotter session), the details of Strays, and her upcoming concert and book tour dates.

Strays Tracklist:

01. Been To The Mountain

02. Light Me Up (ft. Mike Campbell)

03. Radio (ft. Sharon Van Etten)

04. Change of Heart

05. County Road

06. Time Machine

07. Hell In The Heartland

08. Anytime You Call (ft. Lucius)

09. Lydia

10. Landfill

Strays Art:

Margo Price Tour Dates:

September

23 – Lewisburg, WV @ Healing Appalachia

24 – Raleigh, NC @ Farm Aid

October

04 – Nashville, TN @ Grimey’s^

05 – New York, NY @ P&T Knitwear^

06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Greenlight Bookstore^

08 – York, PA @ White Rose Music Festival

15-16 – Nashville, TN @ Southern Festival of Books^

17 – Lexington, KY @ Joseph Beth Booksellers^

18 – Louisville, KY @ Carmichael’s Bookstore^

20 – Traverse City, MI @ National Writer’s Series^

22 – Iowa City, IA @ Prairie Lights^

23 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Humanities Festival^

24 – Winnetka, IL @ The Book Stall^

27-30 – Live Oak, FL @ Suwannee Hulaween

November

01 – San Francisco, CA @ Green Apple Books on the Park^

02 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Bookshop Santa Cruz^

03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Vroman’s^

05 – Austin, TX @ Texas Book Festival^

06 – Dallas, TX @ Interabang Books^

16 – Nashville, TN @ Parnassus Books^

29 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge*

30 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live*

December

2 – Lake Wales, FL @ Orange Blossom Revue

3 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm*

5 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre*

6 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall*

January 2023

30 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel %

31 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse %

February 2023

02 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall &

03 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn &

04 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater &

06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom $

07 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park $

09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre $

10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore $

11 – Arcata, CA @ Van Duzer Theatre $

13 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom $

14 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom $

15 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox $

17 – Bozeman, MT @ The Elm $

19 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue $

20 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre $

21 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre $

22 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue $

24 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre #

25 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre #

27 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom #

28 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club #

March 2023

2 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts #

4 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall #

9 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium !

(^ – Maybe We’ll Make It Book Tour)

(*- w/ Kam Franklin [of The Suffers])

(% – w/ The Deslondes)

(& – w/ Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country)

($ – w/ Lola Kirke)

(# – w/ Tre Burt)

(! – w/ Jessi Colter)