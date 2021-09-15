Exclusive: Marian Hill Shares the Deliciously Warped Video for "it never ends"

Philadelphia-based alt-pop duo Marian Hill are masters of crafting bubbly electro-pop tracks that work in the club and moody synth-laden R&B for the activities that may arise after the club doors close. Comprised of vocalist Samantha Gongol and producer Jeremy Lloyd, Marian Hill is gearing up for a new album by the looks of it. Following the infectious “oOo that’s my type” featuring rapper Yung Baby Tate and the effortlessly sexy “omg,” Marian Hill’s third single “it never ends” gets the Paste premiere treatment.

Gongol’s silky vocals romp over the playful hand claps and swelling synths as she envisions a night that never ends, drowning in sensual bliss. The accompanying video is a sapphic fever dream, transforming a crowded restaurant and corridors into a nightmare, or perhaps euphoria?

Below, watch the Paste exclusive premiere for “it never ends,” and keep scrolling to revisit the equally hypnotic videos for “oOo that’s my type” and “omg.”