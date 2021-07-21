Marian Hill Shares Video for New Single "omg"

Alt-pop duo Marian Hill is gearing up for something exciting with the release of their newest single “omg.” Eight years on from their explosive debut, Samantha Gongol and Jeremy Lloyd have grounded themselves as one of the most impressive alt-pop acts under the name Marian Hill, combining hip-hop and electronica into their own brand of sensual, oozy goodness.

“omg” arrives after June’s “oOo that’s my type,” their cool girl anthem in collaboration with Yung Baby Tate. The new single is a throwback to the duo’s jazz-injected sound featuring bubbly saxophones with their own trap flair. The chorus bursts into whistles and hi-hats as Gongol sings “Sashay, I’m wearing nothing but my lingerie / It’s all I’ve got til I do laundry,” as a tongue-in-cheek reflection of their raunchy hits.

The song arrives alongside a visual which features Gongol writhing around in bed with lingerie on and exploring her home before settling in with an extensive cardboard cutout collection of famous pop stars, including one of Lloyd himself. The video hints at a forthcoming album, although details have not been released yet.

”’omg’ is the first song we’ve ever written that makes us laugh,” share the duo in a statement. “We discovered such a fun zany stir-crazy energy with it, and had so much fun taking the usual sexy Marian Hill vibe to its comedic extreme. As soon as we wrote the song we saw the whole video – the lyrics are basically a script for it.”

Below, watch the video for “omg” and scroll further down to revisit Marian Hill’s 2018 performance of “Wish You Would” live from the Paste studios.