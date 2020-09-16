Marika Hackman Announces Covers Album Featuring Songs by Beyoncé, Grimes, Radiohead & More

Marika Hackman announced a Covers album, along with the first taste: a cover of Grimes’ “Realiti.” Hackman slows down the electronic track, turning it into something magnetic and moody.

Recorded over the past few months of quarantine, Hackman’s Covers album drops on Nov. 13 via Sub Pop. The album includes cover versions of songs by Beyoncé, Sharon Van Etten, Elliott Smith, Radiohead, Alvvays and more.

“When it comes to covers, I like to pick songs which I have been listening to obsessively for a while,” Hackman said. “It gives me a natural understanding of the music, and lets me be more innovative with how I transform it.”

Listen to Hackman’s cover of Grimes’ “Realiti” below, and preorder Covers on limited edition vinyl here. Keep scrolling for the album tracklist and artwork.

1. “You Never Wash Up After Yourself” (Radiohead)

2. “Phantom Limb” (The Shins)

3. “Playground Love” (Air)

4. “Realiti” (Grimes)

5. “Jupiter 4” (Sharon Van Etten)

6. “Pink Light” (Muna)

7. “Between The Bars” (Elliott Smith)

8. “Temporary Loan” (Edith Frost)

9. “In Undertow” (Alvvays)

10. “All Night” (Beyoncé)