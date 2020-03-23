Yuck's Max Bloom Shares Hilarious (And Good) New Charity Single, "Cancelling Our Shows (Coronavirus Theme)"

Yuck’s Max Bloom is releasing his new solo album, Perfume, on April 24, which Paste previewed with his recent track “Call Me When It’s Over.” But before Perfume arrives, Bloom has shared a new one-off charity single for Help Musicians UK, an organization that’s especially crucial now since virtually all live music events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus. The single is comically relevant as it’s titled “Cancelling Our Shows (Coronavirus Theme),” and you can support this charity by purchasing the song on Bandcamp here.

“Cancelling Our Shows (Coronavirus Theme)” also features a new clip with Bloom engaging in various activities like eating cereal with wine and pancakes off the floor, plus longingly staring at the washing machine and out the window. Bloom’s expression might be dejected throughout, but this warm power-pop tune provides more than just comic relief.

Listen to “Cancelling Our Shows (Coronavirus Theme)” below, and scroll down to hear Yuck perform for Daytrotter back in 2011. You can purchase the new charity single via Bandcamp here and preorder Perfume here.