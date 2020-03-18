Maya Hawke Announces Her Debut Album Blush, Shares New Single “By Myself”

Some good news among the coronavirus blues: Maya Hawke is set to release her debut album. The Stranger Things and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star has announced the upcoming release of Blush, her first LP. Hawke also shared a new song, “By Myself,” and an accompanying video ahead of the album’s release on June 19 via Mom + Pop Music.

Hawke gives readers some hints regarding the album’s direction, saying, “From my point of view, Blush is a collection of secret messages, hidden communications with the people in my life,” according to Pitchfork.

In a Twitter post, Hawke speaks to the forthcoming release, writing, “Hey everyone. I hope you are safe and healthy. The first single and video, BY MYSELF from my upcoming album BLUSH is out now wherever music is streamed. Merch is also available from my web sight in my bio. A portion of proceeds will go to the @foodbank4nyc.” Her post also appears to include the album’s cover art.

The singer has been building anticipation for her album for a while now. Back in August 2019, Hawke released her debut acoustic singles “To Love a Boy” and “Stay Open.”

See the tracklist for Blush below, beneath the video for “By Myself.”

Blush Tracklist:

01. Coverage

02. By Myself

03. A River Like You

04. Menace

05. Hold the Sun

06. Bringing Me Down

07. Cricket

08. Stay Open

09. Catch Me

10. Rose and Thorn

11. To Love a Boy

12. Goodbye Rocket Ship