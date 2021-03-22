Meet Me @ The Altar Release New Single, "Hit Like a Girl"

Pop-punk trio Meet Me @ The Altar can’t help but uplift female voices. Consisting of three women of color, the band have partnered with Facebook in honor of Women’s History Month on their latest track, “Hit Like a Girl.”

“Hit Like a Girl” is the band’s first release of 2021, and the second since their signing to Fueled By Ramen. They took to social media asking their fans to share what being a woman meant to them, and fashioned their answers into a good old-fashioned pop-punk anthem. The latest track is dripping with nostalgia, chock-full of heavy drums and power chords. The lyric video for “Hit Like a Girl” is likewise reminiscent of pop punk’s golden years, stylized as a doodle-filled notebook entry saturated in a Y2K color palette.

Meet Me @ The Altar said of the latest single in a statement:

People are so supportive of us on social media. It’s really cool to see all of the comments and DMs of people who don’t even necessarily listen to punk rock, but they’re just cheering us on. It’s really cool to feel like our music is bringing together people that wouldn’t have been brought together otherwise. We feel lucky to be in this position. In general, we try to be the best role models we could be for our fans.

Watch the lyric video for “Hit Like a Girl” below.