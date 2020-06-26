Megan Thee Stallion Samples Eazy-E In New Single “Girls in the Hood”

Just last month Megan achieved her first number one on the Billboard Hot 100 song with the remix of her hit song “Savage” featuring Beyoncé. Now, Megan is back and here to usher in Hot Girl Summer 2.0, socially distanced edition, with her brand new single “Girls in the Hood.” Sampling the Eazy-E/N.W.A classic “Boyz-N-The-Hood,” the new single is an energetic ode to Meg’s background and community. With her characteristic potent lyricism and impeccable timing, Megan raps, “Cause the girls in the hood are always hard / Ever since sixteen, I been havin’ a job / Knowin’ nothin’ in life, but I gotta get rich / You could check the throwback pics, I been that bitch.”

With her most recent album Suga peaking at number seven on the US Billboard 200, five nominations at the 2020 BET awards and a lead role on HBO Max’s show Legendary, “Girls in the Hood” comes in the middle of Megan’s most successful year yet. Megan is also set to perform on the upcoming GMA concert series, which will air on Aug. 21.

Listen to “Girls in the Hood” below: