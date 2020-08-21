Megan Thee Stallion Announces Live Virtual Concert

Megan Thee Stallion has announced her first live virtual concert produced by Live Nation. The performance will take place on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. ET.

Cardi B’s “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion recently debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. Before that, Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage Remix” (feat. Beyoncé) earned the number one position on the charts. The “Savage Remix” also made it into our list of the unofficial songs of the summer .

In addition to breaking records, Megan Thee Stallion is co-anchoring HBO Max’s reality show competition, Legendary. She has also been—wait for it—pursuing her bachelor’s degree in Health Administration at Texas Southern University.

You can purchase tickets for Megan Thee Stallion’s virtual concert here .