Spanish Indie Rockers Melenas Share New Single "Primer tiempo"

Pamplona, Spain four-piece Melenas have shared a new single from their forthcoming album Dias Raros, out digitally on May 8 and physically on June 5 (the physical release was delayed due to COVID-19). “Primer tiempo” follows previous singles “3 segundos” and “No puedo pensar,” and it comes with a self-directed and self-shot video of the band in quarantine. It was made in collaboration with Jeffrey Frigula and Iker Insausti, who directed the “3 segundos” video. Dias Raros is the follow-up to their self-titled debut album, and it’s their first album released outside of Spain thanks to Chicago label Trouble in Mind.

“Primer tiempo” is a charming blend of krautrock instrumentals and indie-pop harmonies. Their droning keyboards glisten and contort, resulting in a visceral hypnotic rush. Their accompanying video is similarly trippy: there’s balloons, moonwalking, mirrors, bubbles, monkeys and kaleidoscopic camera effects.

The band says of the song:

The song talks about the moment before making a decision, the moment BEFORE EVERYTHING. You are in your bedroom, and you feel there is a fight between your dreams and your desire to make them happen. You walk around your bedroom and you listen to songs that talk about the same feelings that you have, just to encourage yourself to “do it, do it, do it, tell that person something now!” When you finally do it, it works! Later, you will remember that moment, which was the “Primer tiempo,” the first time.

Listen to “Primer tiempo” below, and you can preorder Dias Raros here.