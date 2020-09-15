Watch Melkbelly's New Video for "Kissing Under Some Bats"

Chicago-based rock group Melkbelly released their album PITH earlier this year via Wax Nine/Carpark Records. Today, they shared a new video for their album track “Kissing Under Some Bats.” Melkbelly also announced a live performance on Sept. 16 at 9 p.m. ET via NoonChorus, where they’ll play songs from PITH for the first time. Comedian Maggie Winters is scheduled to host the show.

Melkbelly said of “Kissing Under Some Bats”:

“Kissing Under Some Bats” started as a rant about what it is to be blindly passionate about life when you’re young and nothing has gone so wrong that it’s unfixable. Lyrically it’s about fun stuff; first kisses, drinking at shows, bad art and self consciously defining yourself. The noise is a sphere of comfort and positivity.

Watch the video for “Kissing Under Some Bats” below, and stream PITH here. Purchase tickets for Melkbelly’s live performance here.