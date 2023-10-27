PREMIERE: Listen to mercury’s New Single “Trying”

Nashville-based band mercury have unveiled their first new music of 2023, the spectral, enchanting single “Trying.” It’s devastating and epic, filled with imperfections that will rattle your bones. From the swelling guitars to Maddie Kerr’s unmistakable and haunted singing, “Trying” is an electrifying portrait of self-doubt and loss. “And I’m trying to talk myself off this ledge, to bring myself back to bed,” Kerr sings. “But it’s just getting harder. It’s just getting harder to rest and I’m dying to sound it all out in my head, to love myself when I’m undressed.”

Kerr says of the track: “I wrote ‘Trying’ during a really hard point in my life. I began questioning a lot of things and worrying about the future; navigating the feeling that everything was caving in on itself. Trying is a direct reflection of what was going through my head at the time and still is. We are all talking ourselves down from scary places every day. It’s important to remember that, have grace for it and continue to do what we can to make it through. What we learn and how we grow when we push through the hard times can come with some of the most beautiful rewards at the end of the day.”

Watch the music video for “Trying” below.