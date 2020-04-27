Watch Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski & Audra McDonald Salute Sondheim With Boozy "Ladies Who Lunch" Rendition

Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald performed on Broadway.com’s live stream Sunday evening for legendary composer Stephen Sondheim’s 90th birthday celebration. The trio performed “Ladies Who Lunch” from Sondheim’s musical Company while drinking together at their respective homes via video chat. Baranski poured herself glass after glass of red wine while McDonalad answered her with sips of whiskey. Streep took her martinis at her own pace, and all three had high spirits. These actresses gave a new meaning to wine nights at home, and if anything, proved that drunk sing-alongs are an adequate celebration for quarantine birthdays.

Sondheim’s Birthday livestream also fell on the anniversary for the opening night of Company, giving fans even more reason to celebrate. Watch the livestream for Sondheim’s Birthday Celebration below, and donate to ASTEP (Artists Striving to End Poverty) if you can. Other performances in the livestream include Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Donna Murphy and more: