METZ Announce New Album Atlas Vending, Share Video For Lead Single: Watch

Canadian punk outfit METZ have announced a new album Atlas Vending. Set for release on Oct. 9 via Sub Pop, the new album follows last year’s Automat. The album features production work from Ben Greenberg of Uniform and Seth Macheter of The Body, Lingua Ignota and Daughters fame. A press release says the album includes “seemingly disparate themes such as paternity, crushing social anxiety, addiction, isolation, media-induced paranoia, and the restless urge to leave everything behind.”

METZ shared a new single to accompany the announcement, “A Boat to Drown In.” It’s a characteristically bleak, seven-and-a-half minute boil of Alex Edkins’ snarling delivery playing against a heavy backdrop of guitars and drums—eventually dropping into churning instrumental tension for the second half of the song.

In a statement, Edkins said the song is “about leaving a bad situation behind. About overcoming obstacles that once held you back, rising above, and looking for a better future.”

Check out the song’s music video here, and check out the album art and tracklist for Atlas Vending below. Preorder the album here.



01. Pulse

02. Blind Youth Industrial Park

03. The Mirror

04. No Ceiling

05. Hail Taxi

06. Draw Us In

07. Sugar Pill

08. Framed by the Comet’s Tail

09. Parasite

10. A Boat to Drown In