METZ Share Video for New Single "Youth Industrial Park"

METZ shared a new single, “Blind Youth Industrial Park,” alongside its music video. The new track follows the release of “A Boat to Drown In” and “Hail Taxi” from their forthcoming album Atlas Vending, out on Oct. 9 via Sub Pop.

The punk group also announced that they will be performing Atlas Vending live from The Opera House in Toronto on Oct. 15 and Oct. 17. You can purchase tickets and merchandise for the shows here.

“Something that is intrinsic to who we are as people has been taken away,” said frontman Alex Edkins. “We want, so badly, to find that feeling again, to forget the world for a moment, and share a brand new album that we love very much (plus some oldies) with you. To all the people of the world who have come to our shows to dance, sweat, and scream, we hope you can join us once again with this show.”

Watch the “Blind Youth Industrial Park” video, directed by Dylan Pharazyn, below. Pre-order Atlas Vending here. While you’re here, scroll further to revisit METZ’ 2012 Daytrotter session.