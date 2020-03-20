MGMT Release Second Track from 12” Single, “As You Move Through The World”

The electro-pop band MGMT released the song “In The Afternoon” earlier this month, promising that the track would eventually be released as a 12” single that would arrive later this month. As the coronavirus pandemic and mandated quarantines surge in the U.S., the band has decided to release the second track from the 12” single early, the twinkling, dreamy “As You Move Through The World.”

MGMT also faced a huge hit with their tour dates in Mexico and Texas abruptly cancelled due to the pandemic. A few weeks ago, MGMT frontman Andrew VanWyngarden teased an upbeat track called “Oh No Corona,” which has since been taken down. Maybe the early release of “As You Move Through The World” was a form of apology.

“Hey all you COVIDS— oops, we mean KIDS,” MGMT wrote in an Instagram post. “Since we’re still bummed that we won’t be seeing any of you on tour for the time being, we thought we’d go ahead and release our new track, As You Move Through The World, a little early! Everyone knows we all need a 7 and a half minute downtempo ambient instrumental track to listen to while we’re NOT moving through the world.”

Listen to the new song below, then check out a 2011 recording of MGMT performing “It’s Working” from the Paste Archives. Also featured below is the single art for “As You Move Through The World.”