Michael Stipe and Big Red Machine Release New Single "No Time For Love Like Now"

Michael Stipe has released “No Time For Love Like Now,” collaboration with Big Red Machine (The National’s Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon).

About the collaboration, Stipe said in a press release, “I’m super excited to work with Aaron Dessner. And I’m thrilled with how the song and lyrics landed. The title says it all.”

Stipe also designed a “No Time For Love Like Now” t-shirt and tote, available now, with all proceeds going to The Equal Justice Initiative and Covid-19 Protest Relief Fund.

Watch the video for the song below, and read Paste’s review of Big Red Machine’s self-titled debut here.