Photographer Michael Weintrob Announces Crowdfunding Campaign for New Book of Artist Portraits, Instrumenthead: Revealed

In 2017, photographer Michael Weintrob released Instrumenthead, a book featuring portraits of various musicians with their heads replaced by whatever instrument they’re most known for, including Bootsy Collins, The Grateful Dead’s Mickey Hart, and hundreds more. Propelled by the notion that “this is where musicians’ heads are really at,” the portraits have achieved high acclaim, with Weintrob creating immersive gallery experiences for them to hang around the world.

Now, Weintrob has announced a crowdfunding campaign for a follow-up, Instrumenthead: Revealed, which features full portraits of the artists whose heads had been replaced in a style commensurate with the individual’s sonic or aesthetic identity. Billed as “a key to the original [book],” these new shots complement not only the talent of each represented artist, but also the human vulnerability that lies underneath. The campaign runs from June 22 to July 22, with the promise that $3 of every book sale will be donated to the New Orleans Musician’s Clinic, the first organization that offers medical services to musicians, performing artists and other cultural service workers across the country.

Weintrob says of Instrumenthead: Revealed: “I love to connect and break down walls with my photography. Everyone has the ability to be a kid again. This book is really special, because we’re unmasking the original photos. The book reflects the new energy this year.”

Alongside the campaign, Weintrob has also announced the “Revealed Concert Series,” a free stream programmed by the photographer and filmed at his Nashville studio. Running the same duration as the campaign itself, the series can be streamed here, with the whole schedule available as well. Below, check out the trailer for the campaign, as well as the book’s cover art. You can preorder Instrumenthead: Revealed here.