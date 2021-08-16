Mild High Club Shares New Single "Dionysian State"

Next month, Mild High Club, the eccentric pop project of singer/songwriter Alex Brettin, will release Going Going Gone (Sept. 17, Stones Throw), their followup to 2016’s sunny Skiptracing. Dealing with themes of climate catastrophe and corporate evil, the eclectic sound is inspired by jazz, Brazilian folk, Nietzche, and Thomas Pynchon — a diverse range of elements that characterizes the band’s idiosyncratic music.

Previously, the band shared the album’s lead single “Me Myself and Dollar Hell,” a sonically joyful but lyrically depressing track about day to day life in late stage capitalism. Today, they’ve shared the new single “Dionysian State,” a synth-filled, jazzy romp whose soulful chords and vocal melody evoke some of the best works of Michael McDonald — both Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan eras. With lyrics that focus on the illusion of individualism, the song aptly captures the mania that has been evoked by the pandemic and the endless streams of content we’ve been inundated with on a daily basis.

Below, check out the colorful visuals for “Dionysian State” and revisit Mild High Club’s 2016 Daytrotter performance of “Homage.” You can preorder Going Going Gone ahead of its Sept. 17 release here.