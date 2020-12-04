Watch Miley Cyrus Cover Hole's "Doll Parts" on The Howard Stern Show

Miley Cyrus appeared on The Howard Stern Show this week, providing listeners with a brand new cover of Hole’s “Doll Parts.”

The singer fully delivered on channeling the rock energy of Courtney Love’s band’s popular song, after telling Stern that she hadn’t even heard herself cover it until the day before her performance.

Along with recently releasing her album Plastic Hearts, covers have been a new way for Cyrus to show off her vocal range. She has tackled everything from Pearl Jam and The Cranberries to The Velvet Underground and Blondie, as a few examples.

Watch Cyrus’ performance of Hole’s “Doll Parts” below. Revisit Paste’s coverage of her previous Pearl Jam cover here.