Watch Miley Cyrus Cover Pearl Jam for MTV Unplugged

Miley Cyrus recently performed live for MTV Unplugged’s Background Sessions.

Alongside a masked and distanced band, Cyrus put a slower spin on Pearl Jam’s “Just Breathe.” During the set, she also covered the Cardigans’ “Communication,” Britney Spears’ “Gimme More,” Nico’s “These Days,” and the Velvet Underground’s “Sweet Jane.”

These covers are the latest in her recent foray into rock music. She recently performed a much-praised cover of The Cranberries’ “Zombie” and alluded to a possible Metallica covers album in a discussion with Interview Magazine.

Watch Miley Cyrus cover Pearl Jam’s “Just Breathe” below.