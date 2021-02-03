Miss Grit Releases "Grow Up To" Ahead of EP Impostor

Miss Grit has shared her latest single “Grow Up To” ahead of her latest EP Impostor, out this Friday, Feb. 5. The single follows “Dark Side of the Party” and the EP’s title track, which was featured in Paste’s Best Songs of The Week.

Miss Grit is the solo project of Margaret Sohn. “Grow Up To” opens with a heavily distorted guitar as the singer muses, “When I fall dead I’ll still crave the next place all the same / And in the morning I will wait till it’s late for my fate, resuscitate.” Sohn said in a statement about the song’s ending chant, “Grow up to, grow up to, grow up to is my ongoing obsession with what’s next. The lack of content with the present leads to the chaos and collapse of this song.”

Sohn’s Impostor EP centers around the singer’s experience growing up half-Korean in the Michigan suburbs, and the impostor syndrome that followed as she came of age while studying music technology at New York University. This latest project is self-produced by Sohn, and aims to work through these feelings of self-doubt.

Listen to “Grow Up To” below. You can pre-save Impostor here.