Modest Mouse Announce US Tour, Share New Single "Leave a Light On"

Ahead of their forthcoming album The Golden Casket, out June 25 on Epic Records, iconic alt-rockers Modest Mouse have shared new single “Leave a Light On.” The track, which follows previous single “We Are Between,” is a textural diversion for Modest Mouse, playing with sputtering percussive effects and lush, pop-inspired pads. “Leave a Light On” finds singer Isaac Brock, per press release, “navigating the existential threat of losing our humanity—and the interconnectedness that come with it—amidst a constant societal barrage of physical and digital materialism.”
Modest Mouse has also announced a tour in support of The Golden Casket, kicking off July 27 in Chicago, Illinois, at Lollapalooza. The band will then wrap around the U.S. before concluding Oct. 22 in Asheville, N.C.
Tickets for Modest Mouse’s tour go on sale May 26 at 10 a.m. local time, with more information available at their website. Below, check out the visualizer for “Leave a Light On” and a full list of their U.S. tour dates, before revisiting our top 10 Modest Mouse songs here.
Modest Mouse Tour Dates:
July
29 – 08/1 – Chicago, IL @ Grant Park – Lollapalooza Music Festival
30 – Madison, WI@ The Sylvee
August
03 – Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE! – Indoor Music Hall
05 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
06 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
07 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang
09 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
17 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
20 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
24 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
27 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins – Edgefield
29 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater
September
11 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park
16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival
19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
20 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre – Tucson
22 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
24 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s
25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
27 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy City Amphitheater
28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
October
01-03 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
04 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
05 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
8-10 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
11 – Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall
12 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans
14 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
15 – Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach
16 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
17 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
19 – Richmond, VA @ The National
21 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
22 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit