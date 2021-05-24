Modest Mouse Announce US Tour, Share New Single "Leave a Light On"

Ahead of their forthcoming album The Golden Casket, out June 25 on Epic Records, iconic alt-rockers Modest Mouse have shared new single “Leave a Light On.” The track, which follows previous single “We Are Between,” is a textural diversion for Modest Mouse, playing with sputtering percussive effects and lush, pop-inspired pads. “Leave a Light On” finds singer Isaac Brock, per press release, “navigating the existential threat of losing our humanity—and the interconnectedness that come with it—amidst a constant societal barrage of physical and digital materialism.”

Modest Mouse has also announced a tour in support of The Golden Casket, kicking off July 27 in Chicago, Illinois, at Lollapalooza. The band will then wrap around the U.S. before concluding Oct. 22 in Asheville, N.C.

Tickets for Modest Mouse’s tour go on sale May 26 at 10 a.m. local time, with more information available at their website. Below, check out the visualizer for “Leave a Light On” and a full list of their U.S. tour dates, before revisiting our top 10 Modest Mouse songs here.

Modest Mouse Tour Dates:

July

29 – 08/1 – Chicago, IL @ Grant Park – Lollapalooza Music Festival

30 – Madison, WI@ The Sylvee

August

03 – Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE! – Indoor Music Hall

05 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

06 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

07 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang

09 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

17 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

20 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

24 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

27 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins – Edgefield

29 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

September

11 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park

16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival

19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

20 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre – Tucson

22 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

24 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s

25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

27 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy City Amphitheater

28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

October

01-03 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

04 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

05 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

8-10 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

11 – Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall

12 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans

14 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

15 – Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach

16 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

17 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

19 – Richmond, VA @ The National

21 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

22 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit