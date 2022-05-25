Momma Release Lovesick New Single, "Lucky"

Momma make your heart melt on their new song, “Lucky.” The single follows “Speeding 72” and is the latest from their forthcoming album, Household Name, which will be out July 1 via Polyvinyl / Lucky Number Music.

“ Lucky” embodies the sort of love that feels like winning the lottery. Head over heels, Etta Friedman has a sense of awe that makes the whole song shine as she repeatedly asks, “How’d I get so lucky?” Even at their most lovestruck, Momma maintain their effortless grunge through fuzzy basslines and glassy guitars. Infused with ‘90s nostalgia, the song feels like the pinch-me moment at the end of every movie where everything magically falls into place.

“I wrote it after my significant other and I had to spend an unknown amount of time apart from each other on opposite sides of the country,”Friedman said in a statement. “I wanted it to feel anthemic, like a sappy and sentimental love song, but I still wanted to speak on how exciting it feels to know you found true treasure with someone you are in love with.”

Momma released a music video directed by Emma Penrose, Zack Shorrosh and Friedman. Taking cues from Green Day’s video for “Walking Contradiction” and the fun of Beabadoobee music videos, they set out to create something that captured the adoration of the track without coming across as cliche, Penrose said. The result is a video that embodies the random coincidences, sheer chance and serendipity that lead you to exactly who you’re meant to meet.

Momma will be supporting Snail Mail on their U.S. tour this summer. They also announced several fall headlining shows and will be joined by waveform*, Pardoner and teethe.

You can check out the video for “Lucky” below, along with Momma’s upcoming tour dates.

Momma Tour Dates:

August

12 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall !

13 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground !

16 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place !

17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony !

19 – Richmond, VA @ The National !

20 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa !

21 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre !

23 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theater !

24 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor !

26 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn !

27 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine !

28 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall !

30 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre !

31 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre !

September

02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall !

03 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant !

04 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre !

06 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre !

07 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre !

09 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore !

12 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall #

14 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake #

16 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village #

17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club #

20 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza %

21 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios %

23 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop %

24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo %

25 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room %

27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar %

30 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk – Indoors ^

October

01 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links ^

02 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs ^

04 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl ^

07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s #

08 – New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg #

(! w/ Snail Mail)

(# w/ waveform*)

(% w/ Pardoner )

(^ w/ teethe)