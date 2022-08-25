Hear Momma Cover “Divine Hammer” by The Breeders

Buzzy Brooklyn-based rockers Momma are currently on tour supporting their new album Household Name, one of Paste’s favorite records of the summer. Still, the Etta Friedman- and Allegra Weingarten-led band made time to stop by SiriusXMU for their live session debut, which aired on Wednesday night, and have now released their cover of The Breeders’ Last Splash standout “Divine Hammer.”

Momma bring The Breeders’ 1993 classic to life with only Friedman and Weingarten’s paired vocals and guitars, and bass, but no percussion, breaking the song down to its bare essentials. It makes for a breezier, more laid-back take on the track, playing up the kind of hooks Momma wield in their own work.

The band’s SiriusXMU session also included performances of their single “Speeding 72,” one of Paste’s favorite songs of the year so far, as well as two other unspecified tracks from Household Name.

Momma are currently on the road supporting Snail Mail, with a headlining tour to follow in the fall. They’ll share North American stages with waveform*, Pardoner and teethe.

Listen to Momma’s Breeders cover and see their tour dates below, and don’t miss our interview with the band. Household Name is out now on Polyvinyl Record Co. / Lucky Number Music.

Momma Tour Dates:

August

26 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn !

27 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine !

28 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall !

30 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre !

31 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre !

September

02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall !

03 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant !

04 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre !

06 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre !

07 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre !

09 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore !

12 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall #

14 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake #

16 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village #

17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club #

20 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza %

21 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios %

23 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop %

24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo %

25 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room %

27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar %

30 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk – Indoors ^

October

01 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links ^

02 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs ^

04 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl ^

07 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd #

07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s #

08 – New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg #

(! w/ Snail Mail)

(# w/ waveform*)

(% w/ Pardoner )

(^ w/ teethe)