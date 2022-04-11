Moon River Music Festival 2022 Lineup: Leon Bridges, The National, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors to Headline

Moon River Music Festival has announced its full 2022 lineup, featuring headliners Leon Bridges, The National, and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors. Originated in festival founder Holcomb’s hometown of Memphis, the two-day festival now returns for its fourth year in Chattanooga, Tennessee’s picturesque Coolidge Park on Sept. 10-11.

“Moon River weekend continues to be my favorite of the year,” says Holcomb in a statement. “This year’s lineup is stacked from top to bottom. Can’t wait to gather with our friends and family again on the river in Chattanooga. See you there!”

Said lineup also includes Band of Horses, Local Natives, Greensky Bluegrass, Lucius, Charley Crockett, Keb’ Mo’, Hiss Golden Messenger, Natalie Hemby, Maggie Rose and more. And in addition to the main Coolidge Park lineup, Moon River will host Friday and Saturday night sets at nearby venue The Signal, including Futurebirds and The Wild Feathers on Friday, and Valley and Moody Joody on Saturday.

Moon River ticket pre-sale starts today, April 12, at 12 p.m. ET ahead of public on-sale Thursday, April 14, at 12 p.m. ET via the festival’s website. Tickets for the fest’s Signal shows go on sale Friday, April 15 at 12 p.m. ET.

Watch Holcomb’s Paste session from last year’s festival below, and find the complete 2022 lineup further down. You can revisit our photos from Moon River 2021 right here.

Moon River Music Festival 2022 Lineup:

Leon Bridges

The National

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

Band of Horses

Local Natives

Zach Bryan

Greensky Bluegrass

Lucius

Charley Crockett

Keb’ Mo’

Mat Kearney

Briston Maroney

JP Saxe

Sammy Rae & The Friends

Hiss Golden Messenger

Wild Rivers

Natalie Hemby

Wilderado

Maggie Rose

Abraham Alexander

Daniel Nunnelee

Madeline Edwards