Moontype Share "Stuck on You," Final Single Ahead of Their Debut LP

Moontype shared their debut single “Ferry” in late 2020, quickly capturing hearts and becoming a Paste Best of What’s Next pick. Tuesday, the trio released a final single and music video, “Stuck on You,” ahead of their highly anticipated debut LP Bodies of Water, which arrives April 2 via Born Yesterday Records.

The animated music video for “Stuck on You” was created by artist and DJ Lya Finston. The track is fresh and upbeat, playing on the strengths of the trio with singer Margaret McCarthy’s honest and imaginative lyricism, drummer Emerson Hunton’s complex rhythms, and a closing shredding solo from guitarist Ben Cruz. The song’s light sound conceals the darker themes of its lyrics, as McCarthy tries to cope with having feelings for a person she shouldn’t.

McCarthy elaborated on the song in a statement:

This song is about a crush I had on someone who had hurt my friend and really didn’t deserve that kind of love from me. It took me a long time to finally come to terms with what had been in front of me the whole time, that this person was not worth longing for. Despite the subject, it’s really a jaunty song, and it feels really joyful whenever we play it now.

Watch the music video for “Stuck on You” below and revisit our Moontype profile here. You can preorder Bodies of Water here.