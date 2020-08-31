Moses Sumney Shares Live Performance Video for "Bless Me"

Today, Moses Sumney shared a live-from-home performance of “Bless Me” from his double album græ. Created in partnership with Microsoft, the video combines live footage with an abstract 3D animation tool called Microsoft Azure Kinect.

Sumney was originally planning to do an in-person museum installation using Kinect, but the coronavirus pandemic caused plans to change. It was going to be “an experiential piece exploring isolation and solitude,” Sumney said.

Sumney worked with frequent collaborator, artist and director Sam Cannon via Skype for the video. His creative team still pulled off an impressive digital performance, even while spread out across the country.

Recently, Sumney released a cover of Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next” for Amazon Music.

Watch Moses Sumney’s at-home performance of “Bless Me” below.