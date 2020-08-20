Listen To Moses Sumney Cover Ariana Grande's "thank u, next"

Moses Sumney released a cover of Ariana Grande’s 2018 #1 hit “thank u, next” exclusively for Amazon Music.

Sumney, an ambitious and versatile singer-songwriter, makes this rendition his own. He incorporates layers of Auto-Tune over the song’s backing track.

Earlier this year, Sumney dropped his sophomore double album græ, which Paste included our list of the best albums of the year so far. A variety of musicians, writers and producers such as Thundercat, James Blake, Jill Scott, and Ezra Miller contributed to the album.

Listen to Sumney’s cover of “thank u, next” here.