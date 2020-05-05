Mountain Man Share Stripped-Down Cover of Kacey Musgraves' "Slow Burn": Listen

Songs about the passage of time are perhaps more relatable then ever right now as we all adjust to new daily routines and even unexpected downtime. Kacey Musgraves’ “Slow Burn,” the album opener from 2018’s Grammy Award-winning Golden Hour, is all about soaking up the quiet, small moments—and finding the beauty in them.

Folk trio Mountain Man—aka Amelia Meath, Alexandra Sauser-Monnig, and Molly Sarlé—have brought out a new side of “Slow Burn” on their roomy new cover of the song. “Slow Burn” is the latest in what appears to be a “Mountain Man Sings…” cover series, following their take last year on Wilco’s “You and I,” as well as Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” and a pair of John Denver classics.

“We are all huge fans of Kacey Musgraves,” the band wrote in a statement. “‘Slow Burn’” embodies the magic of the unfolding of life, the power of being present and patient and knowing that sometimes things just take time. Like following a thread—it requires attention and curiosity.”

The trio’s reworking of the song features their signature impenetrable harmonies and an ever-so delicate acoustic guitar. Mountain Man’s most recent album was 2018’s Magic Ship. Listen to their gorgeous cover of the Golden Hour opening track below, or stream it on your DSP of choice right here. Then keep scrolling to watch Mountain Man play a song at the 2011 Newport Folk Festival via the Paste archives.

