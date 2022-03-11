Detroit's Movement Festival Shares 2022 Lineup

Detroit’s staple Movement Festival has finally returned after live music was put on pause due to the pandemic. For the first time since 2019, Movement will make its grand comeback on Memorial Day Weekend (May 28-30) for three days of the best in hip-hop, electronic and everything in between as it celebrates the city’s diversity.

In a massive lineup shared this week, over a hundred were announced. Among those include The Blessed Madonna, Drama, James Murphy, Carl Craig and more. Jeff Mills will also be making a triumphant return to his hometown for a special performance celebrating the 30th anniversary of Axis Records. Hip-hop heads can enjoy performances from 2 Chainz, Flying Lotus and more.

Tickets are on sale now. Keep scrolling to check out the complete teaser lineup. You can purchase tickets here.