Hear Mumford & Sons Play Babel Deep Cuts and More on This Day in 2012

Marcus Mumford once sang, “Do you ever think of me in the quiet, in the crowd?”

If Mumford & Sons still cross your mind, you’ve come to the right place. On this day (Oct. 1—hello October!) in 2012, Mumford & Sons (plus friends including Nathaniel Rateliff and Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith) played a show in Dixon, Ill., and Daytrotter was there to capture the best moments. You can listen to the whole session below.

The songs in this set include “Not With Haste,” from the band’s 2012 album Babel (also home to “Where Are You Now,” the song with the aforementioned searching lyric) and a lovely cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “Atlantic City.”

Listen to the session below, or download it on Noisetrade right here.