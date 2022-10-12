MUNA Reveal Their Soft Side Covering "August" by Taylor Swift

It’s a cover you might have seen coming, but either way, you’re glad it’s here: MUNA covered “August” by Taylor Swift as part of their new EP, Live at Electric Lady.

The cover maintains a similar energy to Swift’s original, with the live setting providing a hushed intimacy unusual for a MUNA-recorded track. MUNA commented on this unexpected sound quality, saying, “The whole environment at Electric Lady Studios is so supportive and open, it often leads to making new creative choices while you’re in the midst of recording. ‘August’ took on this very breathy, quiet quality that we hadn’t anticipated, but we just went with.” Lead singer Katie Gavin’s voice is husky, deep and emotional. The track is beautifully arranged, with the instrumentals never being more than a delicate touch before floating away. The full sound makes it hard to believe that this was all live, but the feeling of a quiet, listening room is immediately obvious. Released as fall opens up, it is sung with nostalgia so personal, it’s hard to believe MUNA didn’t have a hand in writing this song.

The EP contains several of MUNA’s best-loved songs off their new self-titled album, such as “Silk Chiffon” and “Anything But Me,” as well as older hit “Taken.” Known for their confident sound sometimes verging on electro-pop, the band’s new EP holds you close, showing off sides of them not truly heard before. Onstage, they are a whirling, dancing menace, infusing the crowd with joy and energy. Here, they let themselves simply perform, not necessarily in a simple fashion, but certainly in an honest one.

Listen to MUNA’s Live at Electric Lady, including their “August” cover, via Spotify and find their upcoming tour dates below.

MUNA Tour Dates:

October

13 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

15 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater *

16 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater (SOLD OUT) *

17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot *

19 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

23 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore (SOLD OUT) %

24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore (SOLD OUT) *

25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern (SOLD OUT) *

26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern (LOW TIX!) *

November

10 – London, UK @ Roundhouse (SOLD OUT) ^

11 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk (SOLD OUT) ^

13 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy (LOW TIX!) ^

15 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 TV Studio (SOLD OUT) ^

16 – Edinburgh, UK @ Liquid Room (SOLD OUT) ^

17 – Newcastle, UK @ University Union (LOW TIX!) ^

18 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus (SOLD OUT) ^

20 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute 2 (SOLD OUT) ^

21 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall (SOLD OUT) ^

(* SUPPORT – Meet Me @ The Altar)

(% SUPPORT – Jensen McRae)

(^ SUPPORT – Bimini)