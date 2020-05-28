Muzz (Members of Interpol, Bonny Light Horseman, The Walkmen) Release New Single "Knuckleduster"

May 28, 2020
Muzz—the new supergroup consisting of Interpol’s Paul Banks, Bonny Light Horseman’s Josh Kaufman and The Walkmen’s Matt Barrick—have released a new single titled “Knuckleduster” off of their forthcoming self-titled debut album, which comes out June 5 via Matador.

About the music video, Banks says:

While we were shooting the video for “Red Western Sky,” we discovered this great space underneath the museum. Unplanned, we quickly set up and started filming again – capturing the video for ‘Knuckleduster’ on the same day. Hair was greener and times were simpler back then.

This single follows three others: “Red Western Sky,” “Broken Tambourine,” and “Bad Feeling.” The group have a great chemistry together, and Barrick had this to say about the collaborative effort:

Everybody’s pretty hilarious and good people. Josh is an incredible musician all around and super creative and fun to work with – he’s always thinking of ways to make a song better. It’s a good combo because Josh is more trained as a musician in music theory and Paul comes from a different perspective where he’s playing things that just sound good. Lyrically and melody-wise, you never know how he’s gonna approach a song. It’s always unusual and cool and unexpected.

Preorder the album here, and watch the video for “Knuckleduster” below:

