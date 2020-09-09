mxmtoon Shares New Song "ok on your own" Featuring Carly Rae Jepsen

mxmtoon, also known as Maia, has shared a new song with Carly Rae Jepsen titled “ok on your own.” The single is a preview of her forthcoming EP dusk, which will arrive on Oct. 1 and follows her spring EP dawn.

Maia said of “ok on your own:”

I was beyond excited to work on this track and have it be graced by Carly Rae Jepsen, someone who stands for empowerment and knows the themes of love and loneliness all too well. my hope for the song is that “ok on your own” can let people know that vulnerability is never something to be afraid of, and admitting you need time for yourself and support from a friend is sometimes a necessary step. sometimes relationships aren’t meant to work. it’s a bitter reality that many of us come to terms with at one point or another, but we all have to realize our own self worth before letting certain people into our lives! “ok on your own” is your reminder that stepping away from a relationship isn’t a sign of weakness, but rather one of strength!

On Sept. 14, Maia will launch the first episode of her new podcast, 365 days with mxmtoon, which is pretty much what it sounds like: every day for an entire year, Maia will discuss the most interesting, weird and funny events of that day in history.

Listen to “ok on your own” below, and scroll down for the 365 days with mxmtoon podcast trailer. While you’re here, scroll further to revisit Maia’s 2019 Paste studio session.