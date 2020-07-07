My Morning Jacket Announce First Album in Five Years, The Waterfall II

My Morning Jacket have announced a new album, The Waterfall II, out this Friday, July 10 via ATO Records. It’s the first new album from the band in five years, and comes from the over two dozen songs the band recorded at the mountaintop studio of Panoramic House, the first half of which they released with 2015’s The Waterfall. The new album will be available on CD and vinyl on August 28. Preorder here.

The band said in a statement:

As James reveals, the decision to unearth The Waterfall II was sparked from a bit of serendipity in the early days of self-quarantine. While out on a walk, he placed his music library on shuffle and soon stumbled upon “Spinning My Wheels,” a tender rumination on the struggle for presence, its lyrics confessing to feeling “hypnotized from doing the same old thing.” Struck by the song’s enduring relevance, James revisited the other tracks reserved from the Panoramic House sessions and found that they invited a welcome moment of self-reflection—an outcome perhaps even more perfectly suited to the chaos of the current day than the circumstances of their recording.

Prior to official release, fans can listen to The Waterfall II in its eternity via an online listening party hosted on the band’s Facebook and YouTube at 9 p.m. ET this Thursday, July 9. Check out the album art and tracklist below.

01. Spinning My Wheels

02. Still Thinkin

03. Climbing The Ladder

04. Feel You

05. Beautiful Love (Wasn’t Enough)

06. Magic Bullet

07. Run It

08. Wasted

09. Welcome Home

10. The First Time