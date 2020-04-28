Mykki Blanco Shares New Song “You Will Find It” Featuring Devendra Banhart

Mykki Blanco just released a new track called “You Will Find It” with vocals from Devendra Banhart. The collaboration was originally supposed to be an interlude on a forthcoming LP that Mykki has been writing and recording over the past few years with producer FaltyDL (Drew Lustman), but is shared today as a fully realized song.
In a press release, Mykki wrote, “It felt right to release this song now, I felt like I had this capsule of really good energy and I needed to release it now and not wait but let the vibe be felt now in this really anxious moment—so it can feel like a light hearted mini mediation amidst all the current noise.”
In a series of Twitter posts, Devandra Banhart wrote, “I’m writing about Mykki and this song and also I want to tell you that I honestly didn’t know how much I needed you till this all began …”, adding, “Self-love, self-discovery and self-knowledge run through Mykki’s flow, this is THE time to explore those three gems …..Thank you for letting me be a part of your beautiful world dearest M, I love you.”
“You Will Find It” follows the rapper’s April 5 release of “Patriarchy Ain’t The End of Me.” Mykki’s latest studio album was 2016’s Mykki.
Check out “You Will Find It” below.