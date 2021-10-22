Nada Surf Release Cycle Through EP

Alt-rock band Nada Surf have finally released their Cycle Through EP digitally, out now via Barsuk Records.

Previously released solely on vinyl as a Record Store Day exclusive, Cycle Through features three tracks that were left off 2020’s Never Not Together and an orchestra-backed, choir-brimmed version of “Looking For You.” “Just Wait” received an extended short-film revamp and three additional versions of “So Much Love” are also included, in Spanish, French and acoustic.

The orchestra version of “Looking For You” is as rich as gold, adding a depth to the track that sounds tastefully lavish. “Just Wait” transforms into a full-blown saga, finally available to stream since the short film’s release in October 2020.

The band also announced a North American tour, many dates with indie rock group Pom Pom Squad. The tour will begin in Philadelphia and wrap up in Brooklyn.

Below, revisit Find Nada Surf's Paste Studio NYC performance.



1. Under The Linden Tree

2. Stories Going ‘Round

3. Between The Wars

4. Looking For You (Orchestral)

5. So Much Love (Acoustic)

6. Tanto Amor (So Much Love)

7. Tant D’Amour (So Much Love)

8. Just Wait (Extended Film Version)



November

03 – World Cafe Live @ Philadelphia, PA

04 – Mr Small’s @ Millvale, PA

05 – Iron Horse @ Northampton, MA

06 – Cafe Campus @ Montreal, QC

07 – Horseshoe Tavern @ Toronto, ON

08 – Magic Bag @ Ferndale, MI

09 – Pyramid Scheme @ Grand Rapids, MI

11 – Old Rock House @ St Louis, MO

12 – Racoon Motel @ Davenport, IA

13 – Cedar Cultural Ctr. @ Minneapolis, MN

14 – Thalia Hall @ Chicago, IL

15 – Grog Shop @ Cleveland, OH

16 – Otto Bar @ Baltimore, MD

17 – The Sinclair @ Cambridge, MA

18 – Higher Ground @ Burlington, VT

19 – White Eagle Hall @ Jersey City, NJ

20 – Music Hall of Williamsburg @ Brooklyn, NY