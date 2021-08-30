Naomi Alligator Announces Concession Stand Girl EP, Shares Video for Title Track

Los Angeles-based songwriter and multi-media artist Corrinne James, aka Naomi Alligator, has signed to Carpark Records and announced her debut release on the label, Concession Stand Girl. The opening title track is out now alongside a self-animated music video ahead of the self-recorded four-track EP’s Oct. 29 release.

As Naomi Alligator, James puts a modern spin on folk, drawing inspiration from early Liz Phair and Kimya Dawson. On “Concession Stand Girl,” she delivers “the inner monologue of an unappreciated ticket-taker at a high school football game,” per a press release, singing softly over layered banjo plucks. James crafts an imaginative, introverted character (“I never got drunk out on the bleachers / I had a crush on all of my teachers”), shining an empathetic light on a person who may otherwise go overlooked as just a face in the crowd. “One more ticket into my hand, one more person through the gate,” goes the refrain, as if to remind of us that even the most packed house is made up of individuals.

“I only used to go to high school football games to see my crushes. I was always really nervous and excited to be seen by the whole school at night. Everything felt personal and yet overwhelming, especially on the bleachers when standing under the giant lights,” says James in a statement. “The Concession Stand Girl runs a stand at a high school football game. Her job is to observe the crowd and cater to their needs, but she goes unnoticed. This song is about all of the people that go unnoticed and the dynamic lives that they lead. Sometimes we exist as The Concession Stand Girl and other times we exist as the people that walk by.”

Watch the “Concession Stand Girl” video below and see the details of Naomi Alligator’s EP further down. You can preorder it right here.

Concession Stand Girl EP Tracklist:

1. Concession Stand Girl

2. Momma

3. Anywhere Else

4. Big Blue World

Concession Stand Girl EP Art: