Bob Dylan Is Going On Tour with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Songwriting titan Bob Dylan is hitting the road alongside Americana rockers Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats for a summer tour, comprising 25 U.S. shows set for June and July. These will be Rateliff’s backing band’s only shows of 2020—as Rateliff explains, “We planned to take a year off from Night Sweats shows but the opportunity came to do a tour with Bob Dylan and there was no way we would pass that up.”

Dylan’s tour alongside Rateliff & The Night Sweats kicks off in Bend, Ore., on June 4, with stops at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, Berkeley’s Greek Theatre, Queens’ Forest Hills Stadium, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and Atlanta’s Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, concluding with a July 12 show at Bethel, N.Y.’s Woods Center for the Arts. Rateliff & The Night Sweats will perform full hourlong sets before Dylan and his band take the stage, with The Hot Club of Cowtown opening each show.

We haven’t heard a whole lot from Dylan lately, aside from the acclaimed Broadway musical inspired by and featuring his music, Girl from the North Country, as well as the biopic in development with Timothée Chalamet onboard to play a young Dylan. Present-day Dylan will spend the month of April touring Japan, specifically Tokyo and Osaka.

Rateliff, meanwhile, is currently on tour in support of his latest solo album And It’s Still Alright, out now on Stax Records. Most of his solo dates, which you can see down below, are already sold out, and feature material from Rateliff’s pre-Night Sweats catalog, as well as his new record.

Find Dylan’s solo dates, Rateliff’s solo dates and their joint dates down below, beneath a 1988 Dylan performance and a 2013 Rateliff performance from the Paste archives.

April

01 – Tokyo, Japan @ Zepp DiverCity

02 – Tokyo, Japan @ Zepp DiverCity

04 – Tokyo, Japan @ Zepp DiverCity

05 – Tokyo, Japan @ Zepp DiverCity

06 – Tokyo, Japan @ Zepp DiverCity

08 – Osaka, Japan @ Zepp Namba

09 – Osaka, Japan @ Zepp Namba

10 – Osaka, Japan @ Zepp Namba

14 – Tokyo, Japan @ Zepp Tokyo

15 – Tokyo, Japan @ Zepp Tokyo

17 – Tokyo, Japan @ Zepp DiverCity

19 – Tokyo, Japan @ Zepp DiverCity

20 – Tokyo, Japan @ Zepp DiverCity

21 – Tokyo, Japan @ Zepp DiverCity

March

09—Toronto, Ont. @ Roy Thomson Hall* SOLD OUT

10—Boston, Mass. @ Orpheum Theatre* SOLD OUT

12—New York, N.Y. @ The Town Hall‡ SOLD OUT

13—New York, N.Y. @ The Town Hall‡ SOLD OUT

14—Washington D.C. @ The Anthem‡ SOLD OUT

16—Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Byham Theater‡ SOLD OUT

17—Indianapolis, Ind. @ Old National Centre‡ SOLD OUT

19—St. Louis, Mo. @ Stifel Theatre‡ SOLD OUT

20—Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium‡ SOLD OUT

21—Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle‡ SOLD OUT

April

02—Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel§ SOLD OUT

03—Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Theatre At The Ace Hotel§ SOLD OUT

04—San Francisco, Calif. @ Palace Of Fine Arts§ SOLD OUT

05—San Francisco, Calif. @ Palace Of Fine Arts§ SOLD OUT

18—North Charleston, S.C. @ High Water Fest

August

02—Newport, R.I. @ Newport Folk Festival

08—Waynesville, Ohio @ Bellwether Festival

25—Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre^

26—Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre^ SOLD OUT

(* with Courtney Marie Andrews)

(† with Damien Jurado)

(‡ with Sam Evian and Hannah Cohen)

(§ with The Still Tide)

(^ with Kevin Morby and Damien Jurado)

June

04—Bend, Ore. @ Les Schwab Amphitheatre*

06—Ridgefield, Wash. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater*

07—Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre*

09—Eugene, Ore. @ Matthew Knight Arena*

12—Stateline, Nev. @ Harvey’s Outdoor Amphitheatre*

13—Berkeley, Calif. @ Greek Theatre*

14—Berkeley, Calif. @ Greek Theatre*

17—San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena*

18—Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl*

20—Las Vegas, Nev. @ Mandalay Bay Events Center*

21—Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena*

23—Albuquerque, N.M. @ Tingley Arena*

24—Amarillo, Texas @ Amarillo Civic Center*

26—Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory*

27—Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena*

28—Southaven, Miss. @ BankPlus Amphitheatre @ Snowden Grove*

30—Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater*

July

02—Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena*

03—Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*

05—Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre*

07—Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena*

08—Forest Hills, N.Y. @ Forest Hills Stadium*

09—Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center*

11—Essex Junction, Vt. @ Champlain Valley Exposition – Coca Cola Grandstand*

12—Bethel Woods, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts*

(* with The Hot Club of Cowtown)