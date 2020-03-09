Bob Dylan Is Going On Tour with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Songwriting titan Bob Dylan is hitting the road alongside Americana rockers Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats for a summer tour, comprising 25 U.S. shows set for June and July. These will be Rateliff’s backing band’s only shows of 2020—as Rateliff explains, “We planned to take a year off from Night Sweats shows but the opportunity came to do a tour with Bob Dylan and there was no way we would pass that up.”
Dylan’s tour alongside Rateliff & The Night Sweats kicks off in Bend, Ore., on June 4, with stops at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, Berkeley’s Greek Theatre, Queens’ Forest Hills Stadium, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and Atlanta’s Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, concluding with a July 12 show at Bethel, N.Y.’s Woods Center for the Arts. Rateliff & The Night Sweats will perform full hourlong sets before Dylan and his band take the stage, with The Hot Club of Cowtown opening each show.
We haven’t heard a whole lot from Dylan lately, aside from the acclaimed Broadway musical inspired by and featuring his music, Girl from the North Country, as well as the biopic in development with Timothée Chalamet onboard to play a young Dylan. Present-day Dylan will spend the month of April touring Japan, specifically Tokyo and Osaka.
Rateliff, meanwhile, is currently on tour in support of his latest solo album And It’s Still Alright, out now on Stax Records. Most of his solo dates, which you can see down below, are already sold out, and feature material from Rateliff’s pre-Night Sweats catalog, as well as his new record.
Find Dylan’s solo dates, Rateliff’s solo dates and their joint dates down below, beneath a 1988 Dylan performance and a 2013 Rateliff performance from the Paste archives.
April
01 – Tokyo, Japan @ Zepp DiverCity
02 – Tokyo, Japan @ Zepp DiverCity
04 – Tokyo, Japan @ Zepp DiverCity
05 – Tokyo, Japan @ Zepp DiverCity
06 – Tokyo, Japan @ Zepp DiverCity
08 – Osaka, Japan @ Zepp Namba
09 – Osaka, Japan @ Zepp Namba
10 – Osaka, Japan @ Zepp Namba
14 – Tokyo, Japan @ Zepp Tokyo
15 – Tokyo, Japan @ Zepp Tokyo
17 – Tokyo, Japan @ Zepp DiverCity
19 – Tokyo, Japan @ Zepp DiverCity
20 – Tokyo, Japan @ Zepp DiverCity
21 – Tokyo, Japan @ Zepp DiverCity
March
09—Toronto, Ont. @ Roy Thomson Hall* SOLD OUT
10—Boston, Mass. @ Orpheum Theatre* SOLD OUT
12—New York, N.Y. @ The Town Hall‡ SOLD OUT
13—New York, N.Y. @ The Town Hall‡ SOLD OUT
14—Washington D.C. @ The Anthem‡ SOLD OUT
16—Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Byham Theater‡ SOLD OUT
17—Indianapolis, Ind. @ Old National Centre‡ SOLD OUT
19—St. Louis, Mo. @ Stifel Theatre‡ SOLD OUT
20—Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium‡ SOLD OUT
21—Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle‡ SOLD OUT
April
02—Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel§ SOLD OUT
03—Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Theatre At The Ace Hotel§ SOLD OUT
04—San Francisco, Calif. @ Palace Of Fine Arts§ SOLD OUT
05—San Francisco, Calif. @ Palace Of Fine Arts§ SOLD OUT
18—North Charleston, S.C. @ High Water Fest
August
02—Newport, R.I. @ Newport Folk Festival
08—Waynesville, Ohio @ Bellwether Festival
25—Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre^
26—Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre^ SOLD OUT
(* with Courtney Marie Andrews)
(† with Damien Jurado)
(‡ with Sam Evian and Hannah Cohen)
(§ with The Still Tide)
(^ with Kevin Morby and Damien Jurado)
June
04—Bend, Ore. @ Les Schwab Amphitheatre*
06—Ridgefield, Wash. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater*
07—Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre*
09—Eugene, Ore. @ Matthew Knight Arena*
12—Stateline, Nev. @ Harvey’s Outdoor Amphitheatre*
13—Berkeley, Calif. @ Greek Theatre*
14—Berkeley, Calif. @ Greek Theatre*
17—San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena*
18—Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl*
20—Las Vegas, Nev. @ Mandalay Bay Events Center*
21—Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena*
23—Albuquerque, N.M. @ Tingley Arena*
24—Amarillo, Texas @ Amarillo Civic Center*
26—Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion @ Toyota Music Factory*
27—Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena*
28—Southaven, Miss. @ BankPlus Amphitheatre @ Snowden Grove*
30—Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater*
July
02—Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena*
03—Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*
05—Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre*
07—Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena*
08—Forest Hills, N.Y. @ Forest Hills Stadium*
09—Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center*
11—Essex Junction, Vt. @ Champlain Valley Exposition – Coca Cola Grandstand*
12—Bethel Woods, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts*
(* with The Hot Club of Cowtown)