Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Announce New Album, The Future

Acclaimed folk songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff never stays quiet for long. After releasing last year’s solo album And It’s Still Alright, he and his band made their SNL debut, played a VR festival, and released Red Rocks 2020, a live recording of performances given to small or absent crowds at the Colorado venue last September. Today (Aug. 18), Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats have announced their third album, The Future, out Nov. 5 on Stax Records. Written from a place of internal conflict in the middle of the pandemic, the new album was recorded in Colorado, and produced by Bradley Cook and the team of Rateliff, drummer Patrick Meese and Beach House’s James Barone.

The band has also released the album’s first single, “Survivor,” which carries on the band’s tradition of writing massive, anthemic and soulful music bolstered by Rateliff’s prodigious voice. Saxophones and horns flutter and wail alongside a stomping bass line and distorted electric guitars while Rateliff’s proud voice belts the refrain, “You think that I’m just some great survivor?”

Below, check out the lyric video for “Survivor,” as well as a 2013 Rateliff performance from the Paste archives and The Future’s cover art and tracklist. The album is available for preorder here.

The Future Album Art:

The Future Tracklist:

01. The Future

02. Survivor

03. Face Down In The Moment

04. Something Ain’t Right

05. Love Me Till I’m Gone

06. Baby I Got Your Number

07. What If I

08. I’m On Your Side

09. So Put Out

10. Oh, I

11. Love Don’t