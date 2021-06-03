Nation of Language Announce A Way Forward, Share "Across That Fine Line"

Nation of Language have announced their sophomore album, A Way Forward, coming Nov. 5, and shared its lead single, “Across That Fine Line.” You can imagine our excitement: The New York City outfit’s acclaimed debut Introduction, Presence ranked among Paste’s top albums of 2020, and we highlighted the band as the Best of What’s Next soon after its release last May.

“Across That Fine Line” is a characteristically winning new-wave throwback, powered by an anxious drum machine clatter, twitchy bass and guitars, and singer/songwriter Ian Devaney’s airy vocals, all of which combine to anthemic effect in its thrilling choruses. Nation of Language have a way of bringing ‘80s synth-pop into the present, embodying these retro sounds, rather than simply trying them on for size, and “Across That Fine Line” is yet another example of that knack.

Devaney says of the trio’s new track:

“Across That Fine Line” is a reflection on that moment when a non-romantic relationship flips into something different. When the air in the room suddenly feels like it changes in an undefinable way. It’s a kind of celebration of that certain joyous panic, and the uncertainty that surfaces right after it.

Sonically, it’s meant to feel like running down a hill, just out of control. I had been listening to a lot of Thee Oh Sees at the time of writing it and admiring the way they supercharge krautrock rhythms and imbue them with a kind of mania, which felt like an appropriate vibe to work with and make our own.

Devaney, keyboardist Aidan Noell and bassist Michael Sue-Poi will head out on their first-ever headlining tour of the U.S. this fall, adding nearly two dozen dates around their previously announced sets at the U.K.’s Reading-Leeds Festival and New York’s Governors Ball, and with more shows to come. You can get tickets here.

Listen to “Across That Fine Line” below, and find the details of A Way Forward and Nation of Language’s tour dates further down.

A Way Forward Tracklist:

01. In Manhattan

02. Across That Fine Line

03. Wounds Of Love

04. Miranda

05. The Grey Commute

06. This Fractured Mind

07. Former Self

08. Whatever You Want

09. A Word & A Wave

10. They’re Beckoning

A Way Forward Album Art:

Nation of Language Tour Dates:

August

27-29 – Reading-Leeds, UK @ Reading/Leeds Fest [SOLD OUT]

September

09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

10 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom [SOLD OUT]

11 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

25 – Queens, NY @ The Governors Ball

October

02 – Detroit, MI @ Tangent Gallery

03 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

04 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

05 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

08 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

09 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

14 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

15 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studio

17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

20 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

22 – Anaheim, CA @ The Parish

23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

27 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

29 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

30 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

31 – Washington DC @ Songbyrd