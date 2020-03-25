Dr. Dre, Cheap Trick, Selena, Whitney Houston Albums to Be Archived in Library of Congress

The National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress has announced its 2020 slate of inductees, which includes some of the most critically lauded albums, songs and recordings of all time. Dr. Dre’s The Chronic,, Cheap Trick’s Cheap Trick at Budokan, Selena’s Ven Conmigo, Tina Turner’s Private Dancer and Dusty Springfield’s Dusty in Memphis are among the albums to be archived in the Library of Congress this year.

The National Recording Registry dubs this year’s list of inductees the “Ultimate Stay at Home Playlist” due to coronavirus measures requiring music lovers everywhere to stay at home.

“The National Recording Registry is the evolving playlist of the American soundscape. It reflects moments in history captured through the voices and sounds of the time,” reads a press release.

Other notable inclusions are “Y.M.C.A.” by The Village People, the Fiddler on the Roof soundtrack with the original Broadway cast, “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston, and the WGBH broadcast of the Boston Symphony Orchestra on the day of the J.F.K. assassination.

Last year saw the archiving of JAY-Z’s The Blueprint, Curtis Mayfield’s Superfly and Nina Simone’s song “Mississippi Goddam.”

Check out the full list of inductees below, beneath a 1978 recording of Cheap Trick playing “Big Eyes” from the Paste archives.

1. “Whispering” (single), Paul Whiteman and his Orchestra (1920)

2. “Protesta per Sacco e Vanzetti,” Compagnia Columbia; “Sacco e Vanzetti,” Raoul Romito (1927)

3. “La Chicharronera” (single), Narciso Martinez and Santiago Almeida (1936)

4. “Arch Oboler’s Plays” episode “The Bathysphere.” (Nov. 18, 1939)

5. “Me and My Chauffeur Blues” (single), Memphis Minnie (1941)

6. The 1951 National League tiebreaker: New York Giants vs. Brooklyn Dodgers — Russ Hodges, announcer (Oct. 3, 1951)

7. Puccini’s “Tosca” (album), Maria Callas, Giuseppe di Stefano, Angelo Mercuriali, Tito Gobbi, 8. Melchiorre Luise, Dario Caselli, Victor de Sabata (1953)

9. “Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh” (single), Allan Sherman (1963)

10. WGBH broadcast of the Boston Symphony on the day of the John F. Kennedy assassination, Boston Symphony Orchestra (1963)

11. “Fiddler on the Roof” (album), original Broadway cast (1964)

12. “Make the World Go Away” (single), Eddy Arnold (1965)

13. Hiromi Lorraine Sakata Collection of Afghan Traditional Music (1966-67; 1971-73)

14. “Wichita Lineman” (single), Glen Campbell (1968)

15. “Dusty in Memphis” (album), Dusty Springfield (1969)

16. “Mister Rogers Sings 21 Favorite Songs From ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’ ” (album), Fred Rogers (1973)

17. “Cheap Trick at Budokan” (album), Cheap Trick (1978)

18. Holst: Suite No. 1 in E-Flat, Suite No. 2 in F / Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks / Bach: Fantasia in G (Special Edition Audiophile Pressing album), Frederick Fennell and the Cleveland Symphonic Winds (1978)

18. “Y.M.C.A.” (single), Village People (1978)

19. “A Feather on the Breath of God” (album), Gothic Voices; Christopher Page, conductor; Hildegard von Bingen, composer (1982)

20. “Private Dancer” (album), Tina Turner (1984)

21. “Ven Conmigo” (album), Selena (1990)

22. “The Chronic” (album), Dr. Dre (1992)

23. “I Will Always Love You” (single), Whitney Houston (1992)

24. “Concert in the Garden” (album), Maria Schneider Orchestra (2004)

25. “Percussion Concerto” (album), Colin Currie (2008)