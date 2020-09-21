Neil Young Reveals Tracklist For The Archives Volume 2: 1972-1976

Neil Young revealed the tracklist for The Archives Volume 2: 1972-1976, which will arrive on Nov. 20 via Neil Young Archives. It has been a decade since Young released the first iteration of his box set, The Archives Vol. 1: 1963-1972.

The double-box set is spread across 10 discs that are organized chronologically, starting just after the release of Harvest in 1972 and concluding with his Asian and European tours with Crazy Horse in 1976.

The tracklist is made up of 12 previously unreleased songs as well as 50 new versions of songs, including a few covers.

Pre-order for The Archives Volume 2: 1972-1976 begins on Oct. 16. See the full tracklist below.

Disc 1 (1972-1973)

Everybody’s Alone

01. Letter From ‘Nam *

02. Monday Morning #

03. The Bridge #

04. Time Fades Away #

05. Come Along and Say You Will *

06. Goodbye Christmas on the Shore *

07. Last Trip to Tulsa

08. The Loner #

09. Sweet Joni *

10. Yonder Stands the Sinner

11. L.A. (Story)

12. L.A. #

13. Human Highway #

Disc 2 (1973)

Tuscaloosa

01. Here We Go in the Years

02. After the Gold Rush

03. Out on the Weekend

04. Harvest

05. Old Man

06. Heart of Gold

07. Time Fades Away

08. Lookout Joe

09. New Mama

10. Alabama

11. Don’t Be Denied

Disc 3 (1973)

Tonight’s the Night

01. Speakin’ Out Jam #

02. Everybody’s Alone #

03. Tired Eyes

04. Tonight’s the Night

05. Mellow My Mind

06. World on a String

07. Speakin’ Out

08. Raised on Robbery (Joni Mitchell song) *

09. Roll Another Number

10. New Mama

11. Albuquerque

12. Tonight’s the Night Part II

Disc 4 (1973)

Roxy: Tonight’s the Night Live

01. Tonight’s the Night

02. Mellow My Mind

03. World on a String

04. Speakin’ Out

05. Albuquerque

06. New Mama

07. Roll Another Number

08. Tired Eyes

09. Tonight’s the Night Part II

10. Walk On

11. The Losing End #

Disc 5 (1974)

Walk On

01. Winterlong

02. Walk On

03. Bad Fog of Loneliness #

04. Borrowed Tune

05. Traces #

06. For the Turnstiles

07. Ambulance Blues

08. Motion Pictures

09. On the Beach

10. Revolution Blues

11. Vampire Blues

12. Greensleeves *

Disc 6 (1974)

The Old Homestead

01. Love/Art Blues #

02. Through My Sails #

03. Homefires *

04. Pardon My Heart #

05. Hawaiian Sunrise #

06. LA Girls and Ocean Boys *

07. Pushed It Over the End #

08. On the Beach #

09. Vacancy #

10. One More Sign #

11. Frozen Man *

12. Give Me Strength #

13. Bad News Comes to Town #

14. Changing Highways #

15. Love/Art Blues #

16. The Old Homestead

17. Daughters *

18. Deep Forbidden Lake

19. Love/Art Blues #

Disc 7 (1974)

Homegrown

01. Separate Ways

02. Try

03. Mexico

04. Love Is a Rose

05. Homegrown

06. Florida

07. Kansas

08. We Don’t Smoke It No More

09. White Line

10. Vacancy

11. Little Wing

12. Star of Bethlehem

Disc 8 (1975)

Dume

01. Ride My Llama #

02. Cortez the Killer

03. Don’t Cry No Tears

04. Born to Run *

05. Barstool Blues

06. Danger Bird

07. Stupid Girl

08. Kansas #

09. Powderfinger #

10. Hawaii #

11. Drive Back

12. Lookin’ for a Love

13. Pardon My Heart

14. Too Far Gone #

15. Pocahontas #

16. No One Seems to Know #

Disc 9 (1976)

Look Out for My Love

01. Like a Hurricane

02. Lotta Love

03. Lookin’ for a Love

04. Separate Ways #

05. Let It Shine #

06. Long May You Run

07. Fontainebleau

08. Traces #

09. Mellow My Mind #

10. Midnight on the Bay #

11. Stringman #

12. Mediterranean *

13. Ocean Girl #

14. Midnight on the Bay #

15. Human Highway #

Disc 10 (1976)

Odeon Budokan

01. The Old Laughing Lady #

02. After the Gold Rush #

03. Too Far Gone #

04. Old Man #

05. Stringman #

06. Don’t Cry No Tears #

07. Cowgirl in the Sand #

08. Lotta Love #

09. Drive Back #

10. Cortez the Killer #

*previously unreleased song

#unreleased version of a song