Neil Young Reveals Tracklist For The Archives Volume 2: 1972-1976

Neil Young revealed the tracklist for The Archives Volume 2: 1972-1976, which will arrive on Nov. 20 via Neil Young Archives. It has been a decade since Young released the first iteration of his box set, The Archives Vol. 1: 1963-1972.
The double-box set is spread across 10 discs that are organized chronologically, starting just after the release of Harvest in 1972 and concluding with his Asian and European tours with Crazy Horse in 1976.
The tracklist is made up of 12 previously unreleased songs as well as 50 new versions of songs, including a few covers.
Pre-order for The Archives Volume 2: 1972-1976 begins on Oct. 16. See the full tracklist below.
Disc 1 (1972-1973)
Everybody’s Alone
01. Letter From ‘Nam *
02. Monday Morning #
03. The Bridge #
04. Time Fades Away #
05. Come Along and Say You Will *
06. Goodbye Christmas on the Shore *
07. Last Trip to Tulsa
08. The Loner #
09. Sweet Joni *
10. Yonder Stands the Sinner
11. L.A. (Story)
12. L.A. #
13. Human Highway #
Disc 2 (1973)
Tuscaloosa
01. Here We Go in the Years
02. After the Gold Rush
03. Out on the Weekend
04. Harvest
05. Old Man
06. Heart of Gold
07. Time Fades Away
08. Lookout Joe
09. New Mama
10. Alabama
11. Don’t Be Denied
Disc 3 (1973)
Tonight’s the Night
01. Speakin’ Out Jam #
02. Everybody’s Alone #
03. Tired Eyes
04. Tonight’s the Night
05. Mellow My Mind
06. World on a String
07. Speakin’ Out
08. Raised on Robbery (Joni Mitchell song) *
09. Roll Another Number
10. New Mama
11. Albuquerque
12. Tonight’s the Night Part II
Disc 4 (1973)
Roxy: Tonight’s the Night Live
01. Tonight’s the Night
02. Mellow My Mind
03. World on a String
04. Speakin’ Out
05. Albuquerque
06. New Mama
07. Roll Another Number
08. Tired Eyes
09. Tonight’s the Night Part II
10. Walk On
11. The Losing End #
Disc 5 (1974)
Walk On
01. Winterlong
02. Walk On
03. Bad Fog of Loneliness #
04. Borrowed Tune
05. Traces #
06. For the Turnstiles
07. Ambulance Blues
08. Motion Pictures
09. On the Beach
10. Revolution Blues
11. Vampire Blues
12. Greensleeves *
Disc 6 (1974)
The Old Homestead
01. Love/Art Blues #
02. Through My Sails #
03. Homefires *
04. Pardon My Heart #
05. Hawaiian Sunrise #
06. LA Girls and Ocean Boys *
07. Pushed It Over the End #
08. On the Beach #
09. Vacancy #
10. One More Sign #
11. Frozen Man *
12. Give Me Strength #
13. Bad News Comes to Town #
14. Changing Highways #
15. Love/Art Blues #
16. The Old Homestead
17. Daughters *
18. Deep Forbidden Lake
19. Love/Art Blues #
Disc 7 (1974)
Homegrown
01. Separate Ways
02. Try
03. Mexico
04. Love Is a Rose
05. Homegrown
06. Florida
07. Kansas
08. We Don’t Smoke It No More
09. White Line
10. Vacancy
11. Little Wing
12. Star of Bethlehem
Disc 8 (1975)
Dume
01. Ride My Llama #
02. Cortez the Killer
03. Don’t Cry No Tears
04. Born to Run *
05. Barstool Blues
06. Danger Bird
07. Stupid Girl
08. Kansas #
09. Powderfinger #
10. Hawaii #
11. Drive Back
12. Lookin’ for a Love
13. Pardon My Heart
14. Too Far Gone #
15. Pocahontas #
16. No One Seems to Know #
Disc 9 (1976)
Look Out for My Love
01. Like a Hurricane
02. Lotta Love
03. Lookin’ for a Love
04. Separate Ways #
05. Let It Shine #
06. Long May You Run
07. Fontainebleau
08. Traces #
09. Mellow My Mind #
10. Midnight on the Bay #
11. Stringman #
12. Mediterranean *
13. Ocean Girl #
14. Midnight on the Bay #
15. Human Highway #
Disc 10 (1976)
Odeon Budokan
01. The Old Laughing Lady #
02. After the Gold Rush #
03. Too Far Gone #
04. Old Man #
05. Stringman #
06. Don’t Cry No Tears #
07. Cowgirl in the Sand #
08. Lotta Love #
09. Drive Back #
10. Cortez the Killer #
*previously unreleased song
#unreleased version of a song