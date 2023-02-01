Neutral Milk Hotel Announces Collected Works Box Set, Releases Expanded Version Of Everything Is

Neutral Milk Hotel released their newly remastered and expanded Everything Is today, along with the release of early versions of On Avery Island songs “You’ve Passed” and “Where You’ll Find Me Now,” which were first recorded by Mangum on his own in 1994. Everything Is’s new release includes new songs “Here We Are (For W. Cullen hart),” “Unborn,” and “Interlude” which were written around 1995 when the original EP was released.

The band will also release The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel, which is the first comprehensive release of their renowned discography, on February 24 via Merge Records. The box set consists of live recordings, alternate takes and a collection of images to show the entirety of the timeless American indie-rock band. The set will also include the cult classic, In the Aeroplane Over the Sea.

February 10 marks the 25th anniversary of Aeroplane—a big milestone for an album that explores mortality, coming of age and acknowledging life’s sometimes brutal realities. A quarter decade on, these songs remain timeless.

One of the band’s most beloved songs, “Little Birds” is included in the box set and makes its digital debut today. The recordings consist of a live performance done in 2014 and a demo from 1998. You can stream “Little Birds” here. The newly remastered and expanded Everything Is will appear in the box set on 10” vinyl, along with the early versions of “You’ve Passed” and “Where You’ll Find Me Now.”

You can pre-order the box set here.

Check out the The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel artwork below.

