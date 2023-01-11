It can be tough to keep track of all the new music coming out in 2023. Impossible, really. But we can certainly try to cover the ones that stand out. We’ll continue to update this list of upcoming new album releases on our radar throughout the year.
January 13
Margo Price: Strays
Margo Price earned the blanket title “Americana singer” some time ago, but she’s always been pure rock ‘n’ roll. On Price’s new LP Strays, the Nashville-based troublemaker leans fully into whatever rock ‘n’ roll dream she might have been chasing. The follow-up to 2020’s electric That’s How Rumors Get Started, Strays honors Price’s beginnings in American roots music while painting a psych-rock backdrop to her stories of redemption, survival and rebirth. Price collaborated with her husband Jeremy Ivey, who joined her at a South Carolina Airbnb to take mushrooms, listen to a stack of classic rock albums and work through what would eventually become Strays, and then recorded the album at Jonathan Wilson’s (Angel Olsen, Father John Misty) California studio. The result is familiar—it’s undeniably a Margo Price record—but a little extra fiery. —Ellen Johnson
Belle and Sebastian: Late Developers
BANNERS: I Wish I Was Flawless
Labrador: Hold the Door for Strangers
Juni Havel: Carvings
January 20
John Cale: Mercy
With an eerie new single clocking in at close to eight minutes, John Cale is back, announcing Mercy, his first album of original material in 10 years. “Story of Blood” is slow and eerie, using electronic drumbeats and quivers to maintain a slowly threatening feel. The track never stops moving, and features Weyes Blood (aka Natalie Mering) on accompanying harmonies. Synths create an uneasy atmosphere, and it’s hard to keep the hairs on the back of your neck from standing up. It is clear that, from his Velvet Underground days until now, Cale has never stopped seeking out new spaces to explore, experiment with and grow in. And he clearly seeks to teach and learn from younger artists vital to the indie music scene, with the album featuring collaborators such as Animal Collective and Sylvan Esso. —Rosa Sofia Kaminski
Eddie 9V: Capricorn
Guided by Voices: La La Land
Kali Malone: Does Spring Hide Its Joy
Ladytron: Time’s Arrow
Mac DeMarco: Five Easy Hot Dogs
Maneskin: Rush!
Núria Graham: Cyclamen
Oddisee: To What End
Rian Treanor & Ocen: Saccades
The Bad Ends: The Power and the Glory
We Are Scientists: Lobes
January 27
Samia: Honey
The train of singles preceding Samia’s sophomore album Honey continues, with “Pink Balloon” and “Sea Lions” joining “Kill Her Freak Out” and “Mad At Me.” The double single release makes a lot of sense, as the songs hold hands, finding completion in each other. “Pink Balloon” is a classic Samia heartbreaker, full of honesty about another person’s life, and her love for them. It’s so intimate in that you, along with her, are only peering in at first, trying to help ease this person’s pain without fully knowing it yourself. But then over muted, bare piano chords, Samia’s voice twists towards and away from you, writhing under the pressure of a relationship filled with hurt, making clear the impossible floating of the situation. While “Pink Balloon” is short and, well, not entirely sweet, “Sea Lions” clocks in closer to five minutes. The beginning makes it feel like a second movement of “Pink Balloon,” both singles combining to tell one large sad story, focused around smaller objects and moments—a pink balloon, a hat, idly watching sea lions swim around on a screensaver. —Rosa Sofia Kaminski
Crosslegged: Another Blue
Deathprod: Compositions
Elle King: Come Get Your Wife
Fucked Up: One Day
H.C. McEntire: Every Acre
King Tuff: Smalltown Stardust
Meg Baird: Furling
Popcaan: Great Is He
R. Ring – War Poems, We Rested
Ruhail Qaisar: Fatima
Sam Smith: Gloria
Smashing Pumpkins: Atum: Act Two
The Arcs: Electronphonic Chronic
White Reaper: Asking for a Ride
You Me at Six: Truth Decay
February 2
The Brian Jonestown Massacre: Your Future Is Your Past
February 3
The Go! Team: Get Up Sequences Part Two
Kaleidoscopic indie-pop act The Go! Team are back with a follow-up to last year’s Get Up Sequences Part One. Lead single “Divebomb” is out now to light a fire under your day. Punchy piano and blown-out guitars lead the way on “Divebomb,” a pro-choice protest song that showcases 19-year-old Detroit rapper IndigoYaj. The emcee raises her voice to underscore the importance of doing exactly that: “I’ve got the viewpoint and I’m taking aim now,” she raps over The Go! Team’s characteristically vibrant instrumental, which is later accented by police sirens and the whistle of falling bombs. Few bands could make taking a fierce stand for reproductive rights sound so fun. —Scott Russell
Ellie Goulding: Higher Than Heaven
Fantastic Negrito: Grandfather Courage
James Brandon Lewis
John Frusciante: . I :
Nada Surf
Robert Forster: The Candle and the Flame
Shania Twain: Queen of Me
The Men: New York City
The Waeve: The Waeve
Tropical Fuck Storm: Submersive Behavior (EP)
Young Fathers: Heavy Heavy
February 9
Karen Jonas: The Restless
February 10
Andy Shauf: Norm
Andy Shauf threads the needle with his typical gentleness, subtle as he treads over trepidation on “Catch Your Eye,” off Norm. His vocals pull everything together so carefully that you can just imagine him nervously hovering, bated breath setting the atmosphere for the track. The song turns around the story of a grocery store missed connection, the whole thing shivering with an air of melancholy undeniably covering everything as Shauf repeats, “I need to meet you / I need to catch your eye.” The singles released off Norm create a confusing logistics puzzle as we are handed pieces of a concept album, left to figure out the clues preemptively. “Wasted On You,” the first release from the LP, carried a lighter sound than most Shauf material, with a flourishing bounce to it grounded by opening line, “What happens when they die?” In a collection of small moments, the artist intends to leave us with a lot to think about, with even seemingly simple lyrics lingering in one’s mind for hours. —Rosa Sofia Kaminski
Black Belt Eagle Scout: The Land, the Water, The Sky
CIVIC: Taken By Force
Kelela: Raven
Laraaji: Segue to Infinity
Lisa O’Neill: All of This Is Chance
Liv.e: Girl in the Half Pearl
Mogwai: Mogwai Young Team
Paramore: This Is Why
Pearla: Oh Glistening Onion, The Nighttime Is Coming
Pink: Trustfall
Quasi: Breaking the Balls of History
Rob Ickles and Trey Hensley: Living in a Song
Tennis: Pollen
Yo La Tengo: This Stupid World
February 14
Caroline Polachek: Desire, I Want to Turn Into You
What better release date than Feb. 14 for Caroline Polachek’s new album, Desire, I Want To Turn Into You to that list. Happy day of love, indeed. On the single “Welcome To My Island,” Polachek’s pure and piercing vocals arc over the intro to the song, becoming a scream that explores a range of octaves. Electric guitars mix in for the artist’s signature sound, with elements of hyperpop, choral music and supporting undertones of indie rock. With a number of producers—Dan Nigro (who worked with Polachek before on her break out track “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings”), Danny L Harle, A. G. Cook, Jim E-Stack and Polachek herself—the track is a mix of flavors, most of them distinctly Polachek. The tone bounces between deeply in love and claustrophobically obsessive, with that wry twist of humor that marks Polachek’s lyricism. And when Polachek sings “Flew / The ocean blue,” she truly does sound like she’s taking off. —Rosa Sofia Kaminski
February 17
Anna B. Savage: in|Flux
Pile: All Fiction
V/A: Birthright: A Black Roots Music Compendium
February 24
Gorillaz: Cracker Island
After releasing a track called “Cracker Island (feat. Thundercat)” last summer to very little fanfare, Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett’s animated band Gorillaz announced a new album of the same name, coming out on Warner Records. “New Gold (feat. Tame Impala & Bootie Brown),” was our second preview of the record. Gorillaz’s eighth studio album, and their first since 2020’s Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez, Cracker Island features collaborations with Stevie Nicks, Bad Bunny, Beck and Adeleye Omotayo, in addition to Thundercat, Tame Impala and the band’s longtime collaborator Bootie Brown (of The Pharcyde). Recorded in London and L.A. last year, the 10-track LP is produced by Gorillaz, eight-time Grammy winner Greg Kurstin, and Remi Kabaka Jr. —Scott Russell
Adam Lambert: High Drama
Algiers: Shook
Braxton Cook: Who Are You When No One Is Watching?
Death Valley Girls: Islands in the Sky
Gina Birch: I Play My Bass Louder
Godsmack: Lighting Up the Sky
Heinali: Kyiv Eternal
John Lee Hooker: Burnin’
Lucero: Should’ve Learned by Now
Miss Grit: Follow the Cyborg
Philip Selway: Strange Dance
Shame: Food for Worms
The Church: The Hypnogogue
The Necks: Travel
Tiësto: Drive
U.S. Girls: Bless This Mess
March 3
Fake Names: Expendables
Kate NV: Wow
Tanukichan: GIZMO
March 10
Lonnie Holley: Oh Me Oh My
Alabama visual artist and musician Lonnie Holley has a new album on the way. Oh Me Oh My comes out March 10th on Jagjaguwar, and the first single “Oh Me Oh My,” featuring R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe is already out. Following his 2018 debut MITH—one of Paste’s best albums of that year—Oh Me Oh My features several collaborators beyond Stipe, including Sharon Van Etten on “None of Us Have But a Little While,” Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon on “Kindness Will Follow Your Tears,” Moor Mother on two tracks and Rokia Koné on “If We Get Lost They Will Find Us.” Produced by Jacknife Lee (R.E.M., The Cure, Modest Mouse), Oh Me Oh My focuses Holley’s stream-of-consciousness lyrics over gorgeously layered droning instrumentation. “The deeper we go,” he sings on the title track, “the more chances there are, for us to understand the oh-me’s and understand the oh-my’s.” —Josh Jackson
Fever Ray: Radical Romantics
Frankie Rose: Love As Projection
Lana Del Rey: Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Miley Cyrus: Endless Summer Vacation
Rival Sons: Darkfighter
March 17
100 Gecs: 10,000 Gecs
M83: Fantasy
Say Hi: Elecrocution Prattle
U2: Songs of Surrender
March 24
Caroline Rose: The Art of Forgetting
Kate Davis: Fish Bowl
March 31
The New Pornographers: Continue As Guest
The Canadian indie-rock band The New Pornographers have graced the new year with a new single, “Really Really Light,” the first single from their upcoming album Continue as a Guest, with Merge Records. “Really Really Light” is a refashioning of a cutting-room-floor track co-written by Dan Bejar (Destroyer.) The songwriter is known for his contributions to the band’s critically acclaimed album Twin Cinema with three songs, and subsequent time on tour with the band for the majority of that year. The single has a classic feel to it, drawing inspiration from artists like Jeff Lynne and Tom Petty. —Rayne Antrim
Alberta Cross: Sinking Ships
April 14
Kid Koala: Creatures of Late Afternoon
Metallica: 72 Seasons
Natalie Merchant: Keep Your Courage
Temples: Exotico
April 21
The Smashing Pumpkins: Atum
April 28
Neil Gaiman and FourPlay String Quartet: Signs of Life
TBA
Aly & AJ: With Love From
A$AP Rocky: Don’t Be Dumb
Beyoncé: Act II & Act III
Danny Brown: Quaranta
J. Cole: It’s a Boy
Jennifer Lopez: This Is Me… Now
Mac Ayres: Comfortable Enough
Meek Mill: Dream Catching
Playboi Carti: Music
Swans: Is There Really a Mind?
Wesley Joseph: Glow