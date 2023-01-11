It can be tough to keep track of all the new music coming out in 2023. Impossible, really. But we can certainly try to cover the ones that stand out. We’ll continue to update this list of upcoming new album releases on our radar throughout the year.

January 13



Margo Price: Strays



Margo Price earned the blanket title “Americana singer” some time ago, but she’s always been pure rock ‘n’ roll. On Price’s new LP Strays, the Nashville-based troublemaker leans fully into whatever rock ‘n’ roll dream she might have been chasing. The follow-up to 2020’s electric That’s How Rumors Get Started, Strays honors Price’s beginnings in American roots music while painting a psych-rock backdrop to her stories of redemption, survival and rebirth. Price collaborated with her husband Jeremy Ivey, who joined her at a South Carolina Airbnb to take mushrooms, listen to a stack of classic rock albums and work through what would eventually become Strays, and then recorded the album at Jonathan Wilson’s (Angel Olsen, Father John Misty) California studio. The result is familiar—it’s undeniably a Margo Price record—but a little extra fiery. —Ellen Johnson

Belle and Sebastian: Late Developers

BANNERS: I Wish I Was Flawless

Labrador: Hold the Door for Strangers

Juni Havel: Carvings

January 20



John Cale: Mercy



With an eerie new single clocking in at close to eight minutes, John Cale is back, announcing Mercy, his first album of original material in 10 years. “Story of Blood” is slow and eerie, using electronic drumbeats and quivers to maintain a slowly threatening feel. The track never stops moving, and features Weyes Blood (aka Natalie Mering) on accompanying harmonies. Synths create an uneasy atmosphere, and it’s hard to keep the hairs on the back of your neck from standing up. It is clear that, from his Velvet Underground days until now, Cale has never stopped seeking out new spaces to explore, experiment with and grow in. And he clearly seeks to teach and learn from younger artists vital to the indie music scene, with the album featuring collaborators such as Animal Collective and Sylvan Esso. —Rosa Sofia Kaminski

Eddie 9V: Capricorn

Guided by Voices: La La Land

Kali Malone: Does Spring Hide Its Joy

Ladytron: Time’s Arrow

Mac DeMarco: Five Easy Hot Dogs

Maneskin: Rush!

Núria Graham: Cyclamen

Oddisee: To What End

Rian Treanor & Ocen: Saccades

The Bad Ends: The Power and the Glory

We Are Scientists: Lobes

January 27



Samia: Honey



The train of singles preceding Samia’s sophomore album Honey continues, with “Pink Balloon” and “Sea Lions” joining “Kill Her Freak Out” and “Mad At Me.” The double single release makes a lot of sense, as the songs hold hands, finding completion in each other. “Pink Balloon” is a classic Samia heartbreaker, full of honesty about another person’s life, and her love for them. It’s so intimate in that you, along with her, are only peering in at first, trying to help ease this person’s pain without fully knowing it yourself. But then over muted, bare piano chords, Samia’s voice twists towards and away from you, writhing under the pressure of a relationship filled with hurt, making clear the impossible floating of the situation. While “Pink Balloon” is short and, well, not entirely sweet, “Sea Lions” clocks in closer to five minutes. The beginning makes it feel like a second movement of “Pink Balloon,” both singles combining to tell one large sad story, focused around smaller objects and moments—a pink balloon, a hat, idly watching sea lions swim around on a screensaver. —Rosa Sofia Kaminski

Crosslegged: Another Blue

Deathprod: Compositions

Elle King: Come Get Your Wife

Fucked Up: One Day

H.C. McEntire: Every Acre

King Tuff: Smalltown Stardust

Meg Baird: Furling

Popcaan: Great Is He

R. Ring – War Poems, We Rested

Ruhail Qaisar: Fatima

Sam Smith: Gloria

Smashing Pumpkins: Atum: Act Two

The Arcs: Electronphonic Chronic

White Reaper: Asking for a Ride

You Me at Six: Truth Decay

February 2



The Brian Jonestown Massacre: Your Future Is Your Past

February 3



The Go! Team: Get Up Sequences Part Two



Kaleidoscopic indie-pop act The Go! Team are back with a follow-up to last year’s Get Up Sequences Part One. Lead single “Divebomb” is out now to light a fire under your day. Punchy piano and blown-out guitars lead the way on “Divebomb,” a pro-choice protest song that showcases 19-year-old Detroit rapper IndigoYaj. The emcee raises her voice to underscore the importance of doing exactly that: “I’ve got the viewpoint and I’m taking aim now,” she raps over The Go! Team’s characteristically vibrant instrumental, which is later accented by police sirens and the whistle of falling bombs. Few bands could make taking a fierce stand for reproductive rights sound so fun. —Scott Russell

Ellie Goulding: Higher Than Heaven

Fantastic Negrito: Grandfather Courage

James Brandon Lewis

John Frusciante: . I :

Nada Surf

Robert Forster: The Candle and the Flame

Shania Twain: Queen of Me

The Men: New York City

The Waeve: The Waeve

Tropical Fuck Storm: Submersive Behavior (EP)

Young Fathers: Heavy Heavy

February 9



Karen Jonas: The Restless

February 10



Andy Shauf: Norm



Andy Shauf threads the needle with his typical gentleness, subtle as he treads over trepidation on “Catch Your Eye,” off Norm. His vocals pull everything together so carefully that you can just imagine him nervously hovering, bated breath setting the atmosphere for the track. The song turns around the story of a grocery store missed connection, the whole thing shivering with an air of melancholy undeniably covering everything as Shauf repeats, “I need to meet you / I need to catch your eye.” The singles released off Norm create a confusing logistics puzzle as we are handed pieces of a concept album, left to figure out the clues preemptively. “Wasted On You,” the first release from the LP, carried a lighter sound than most Shauf material, with a flourishing bounce to it grounded by opening line, “What happens when they die?” In a collection of small moments, the artist intends to leave us with a lot to think about, with even seemingly simple lyrics lingering in one’s mind for hours. —Rosa Sofia Kaminski

Black Belt Eagle Scout: The Land, the Water, The Sky

CIVIC: Taken By Force

Kelela: Raven

Laraaji: Segue to Infinity

Lisa O’Neill: All of This Is Chance

Liv.e: Girl in the Half Pearl

Mogwai: Mogwai Young Team

Paramore: This Is Why

Pearla: Oh Glistening Onion, The Nighttime Is Coming

Pink: Trustfall

Quasi: Breaking the Balls of History

Rob Ickles and Trey Hensley: Living in a Song

Tennis: Pollen

Yo La Tengo: This Stupid World

February 14



Caroline Polachek: Desire, I Want to Turn Into You



What better release date than Feb. 14 for Caroline Polachek’s new album, Desire, I Want To Turn Into You to that list. Happy day of love, indeed. On the single “Welcome To My Island,” Polachek’s pure and piercing vocals arc over the intro to the song, becoming a scream that explores a range of octaves. Electric guitars mix in for the artist’s signature sound, with elements of hyperpop, choral music and supporting undertones of indie rock. With a number of producers—Dan Nigro (who worked with Polachek before on her break out track “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings”), Danny L Harle, A. G. Cook, Jim E-Stack and Polachek herself—the track is a mix of flavors, most of them distinctly Polachek. The tone bounces between deeply in love and claustrophobically obsessive, with that wry twist of humor that marks Polachek’s lyricism. And when Polachek sings “Flew / The ocean blue,” she truly does sound like she’s taking off. —Rosa Sofia Kaminski

February 17



Anna B. Savage: in|Flux

Pile: All Fiction

V/A: Birthright: A Black Roots Music Compendium

February 24



Gorillaz: Cracker Island

After releasing a track called “Cracker Island (feat. Thundercat)” last summer to very little fanfare, Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett’s animated band Gorillaz announced a new album of the same name, coming out on Warner Records. “New Gold (feat. Tame Impala & Bootie Brown),” was our second preview of the record. Gorillaz’s eighth studio album, and their first since 2020’s Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez, Cracker Island features collaborations with Stevie Nicks, Bad Bunny, Beck and Adeleye Omotayo, in addition to Thundercat, Tame Impala and the band’s longtime collaborator Bootie Brown (of The Pharcyde). Recorded in London and L.A. last year, the 10-track LP is produced by Gorillaz, eight-time Grammy winner Greg Kurstin, and Remi Kabaka Jr. —Scott Russell

Adam Lambert: High Drama

Algiers: Shook

Braxton Cook: Who Are You When No One Is Watching?

Death Valley Girls: Islands in the Sky

Gina Birch: I Play My Bass Louder

Godsmack: Lighting Up the Sky

Heinali: Kyiv Eternal

John Lee Hooker: Burnin’

Lucero: Should’ve Learned by Now

Miss Grit: Follow the Cyborg

Philip Selway: Strange Dance

Shame: Food for Worms

The Church: The Hypnogogue

The Necks: Travel

Tiësto: Drive

U.S. Girls: Bless This Mess

March 3



Fake Names: Expendables

Kate NV: Wow

Tanukichan: GIZMO

March 10



Lonnie Holley: Oh Me Oh My



Alabama visual artist and musician Lonnie Holley has a new album on the way. Oh Me Oh My comes out March 10th on Jagjaguwar, and the first single “Oh Me Oh My,” featuring R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe is already out. Following his 2018 debut MITH—one of Paste’s best albums of that year—Oh Me Oh My features several collaborators beyond Stipe, including Sharon Van Etten on “None of Us Have But a Little While,” Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon on “Kindness Will Follow Your Tears,” Moor Mother on two tracks and Rokia Koné on “If We Get Lost They Will Find Us.” Produced by Jacknife Lee (R.E.M., The Cure, Modest Mouse), Oh Me Oh My focuses Holley’s stream-of-consciousness lyrics over gorgeously layered droning instrumentation. “The deeper we go,” he sings on the title track, “the more chances there are, for us to understand the oh-me’s and understand the oh-my’s.” —Josh Jackson

Fever Ray: Radical Romantics

Frankie Rose: Love As Projection

Lana Del Rey: Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Miley Cyrus: Endless Summer Vacation

Rival Sons: Darkfighter

March 17



100 Gecs: 10,000 Gecs

M83: Fantasy

Say Hi: Elecrocution Prattle

U2: Songs of Surrender

March 24



Caroline Rose: The Art of Forgetting

Kate Davis: Fish Bowl

March 31



The New Pornographers: Continue As Guest



The Canadian indie-rock band The New Pornographers have graced the new year with a new single, “Really Really Light,” the first single from their upcoming album Continue as a Guest, with Merge Records. “Really Really Light” is a refashioning of a cutting-room-floor track co-written by Dan Bejar (Destroyer.) The songwriter is known for his contributions to the band’s critically acclaimed album Twin Cinema with three songs, and subsequent time on tour with the band for the majority of that year. The single has a classic feel to it, drawing inspiration from artists like Jeff Lynne and Tom Petty. —Rayne Antrim

Alberta Cross: Sinking Ships

April 14



Kid Koala: Creatures of Late Afternoon

Metallica: 72 Seasons

Natalie Merchant: Keep Your Courage

Temples: Exotico

April 21



The Smashing Pumpkins: Atum

April 28



Neil Gaiman and FourPlay String Quartet: Signs of Life

TBA



Aly & AJ: With Love From

A$AP Rocky: Don’t Be Dumb

Beyoncé: Act II & Act III

Danny Brown: Quaranta

J. Cole: It’s a Boy

Jennifer Lopez: This Is Me… Now

Mac Ayres: Comfortable Enough

Meek Mill: Dream Catching

Playboi Carti: Music

Swans: Is There Really a Mind?

Wesley Joseph: Glow